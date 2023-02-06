When is Clarkson’s Farm season 2 coming out? Release date confirmed, plus future of the series and Diddly Squat shop.

Amazon have shared a Clarkson's Farm season 2 release date for 2023 and we've got all the details on the upcoming series, breakout star Kaleb Cooper and what's going on with the Diddly Squat farm shop and restaurant.

Many of us laughed our way through the first series of Clarkson's Farm when it was released in July 2021. The documentary series shone a light on the difficulties faced by those in the farming industry, leaving many viewers stunned by the cost and scale of running a farm, with copious amounts of time invested for little monetary return. Highlighting Clarkson’s own foray into farming, the show also made a star of young farming contractor Kaleb Cooper who has become quite the TV personality since. The end of series 1 saw Clarkson open a farm shop on the site, with a restaurant shortly following - though we've got an update for you for those that were thinking of visiting.

Whilst the wait for Clarkson's Farm season 2 is almost over, the future of the show has been put into jeopardy following Clarkson's comments about Meghan Markle (opens in new tab). Published in The Sun newspaper last December, the presenter faced an almighty public backlash after, which is said to have affected his working relationship with Amazon.

Amazon Prime have confirmed that Clarkson's Farm season 2 will be released on February 10, 2023. It's thought that all 8 episodes will be available to watch in one go, as was the case with season 1.

Speaking about what season 2 will bring, Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios' head of UK Originals, said "We're just going into the edit now and it’s looking very good. More Kaleb Cooper, more Gerald. You can understand a little bit more of Gerald this time. I think maybe every season, you'll understand a few more words of Gerald."

Fans had been eager for an update on when the second season would drop for some time - considering Clarkson's Farm season 1 came out in July 2021. Jeremy Clarkson responded to one curious fan on Instagram (opens in new tab) one year on in June 2022: "Filming ends in mid-July. So it should be edited and ready to go early in the new year."

A post shared by Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There was an expectation the show’s popularity would see it immediately renewed. When this didn’t happen, social media was alight with unfounded rumours it had been cancelled.

Clarkson responded to these on his Twitter account (opens in new tab)on July 21, 2022, saying “I can reveal now that contrary to various silly reports, the farming show was never cancelled. Amazon was just as keen as us to get cracking”.

Whilst fans have yet to see the latest installment of Clarkson's farm, the 62-year-old has posted updates on farm life via his social media accounts. He also released a book Diddly Squat: ‘Til The Cows Come Home (opens in new tab) in September 2022.

A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Clarkson's Farm cancelled?

Season 3 of Clarkson's Farm will continue to air as it had already been filmed. After this, the series will not be returning - Clarkson's contract with Amazon is reportedly over.

The backlash surrounding Clarkson's now famous column on Meghan Markle has led the streaming service to allegedly cut ties. "Sources tell Variety that the streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned," reports Variety (opens in new tab).

They added that Amazon was apparently "incandescent" about Clarkson's comments against Markle and Prince Harry. The television personality did apologise (opens in new tab) for his column in a Twitter post in mid-December. This was thought to be in response to 31,000 Ofcom complains lodged about his Meghan piece, plus criticism from fellow celebrities online.

Variety reports that a Clarkson's Farm season 3 is expected to be released in early 2024. Filming started in October 2022 and the third season is expected to be the last season of the hit farming show.

"Prime Video already has a number of shows in the works with Clarkson, which are going to go ahead, but the decision effectively means that “Clarkson’s Farm” will end with Season 3 (expected in 2024)," says the publication.

As we've still yet to see Clarkson's farm season 2 - there is no further information about Clarkson's Farm season 3, other than that it's been filmed.

"With season 2 coming early next year, I'm very excited to announce series 3 has been commissioned by @primevideouk and has started filming 🚜🙌 #clarksonsfarm #primevideo," wrote Kaleb on an Instagram post shared on October 28, 2022.

A post shared by Kaleb Cooper (@cooper_kaleb) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where is Diddly Squat restaurant and farm shop?

Jeremy Clarkson opened The Diddly Squat farm shop and restaurant in July 2022 which are situated at Clarkson’s farm at his home in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

However the farm shop is closed for business, and after much controversy, it's been reported the restaurant has closed for good. His local authority had initially rejected planning permission for the restaurant, based in one of the farm's barns, when Clarkson had first applied for it last year. However, Clarkson proceeded to open the restaurant in July anyway, saying he had found a "delightful little loophole" allowing him to proceed.

Horrified locals continued to complain, and now it is reported that the presenter has given up after the council enforced closure of the restaurant. He allegedly wrote a letter to West Oxfordshire District Council, saying "I no longer wish to open a restaurant. Contrary to some of the claims being made, I do not want to turn Diddly Squat Farm into Disneyland. It is, after all, where I live." In response, the council had asserted aspects of the restaurant were "visually intrusive and harmful" to the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"It is a win for the community," said one local resident. "I would like the whole thing shut down. We are just a small village and Diddly Squat Farm is in the wrong place.

"We have been plagued with traffic since he arrived. He caused massive upset with these restaurant plans. It's just the arrogance of what he thinks he can get away with."

A post shared by Diddly Squat Farm Shop (@diddlysquat.farmshop) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Why is Diddly Squat shop closed?

The Diddly Squat shop closed temporarily after the Meghan Markle controversy. However, Clarkson has confirmed on Twitter to a fan that the shop would re-open on February 10th, 2023.

"We re-open on Feb 10. Nice car btw" he tweeted after seeing a photo he had been tagged in after they had visited when it was closed - he has recently become a grandfather after his daughter Emily gave birth to her first child.

The Diddly Squat farm shop opened in 2020, and building and stocking the shop were featured in season 1 of Clarkson’s Farm. Everything sold in the shop is produced on the farm, or comes from neighbouring villages. You can expect to find milk, honey, rapeseed oil, and jams and chutneys that all originate on site.

Local villagers maintain the shop’s supply of cakes, sausage rolls, and scotch eggs. Some produce and gifts are available to buy online for delivery. You can follow the Diddly Squat farm shop on Instagram for updates on it's produce plus opening and closing times.

Why is Jeremy Clarkson’s farm called Diddly Squat?

The name Diddly Squat refers to the farming land’s lack of productivity. When Clarkson first bought the land, it was already farmed by a local man named Howard. When Howard retired, Clarkson had the idea to farm the land himself, and have a documentary crew follow him. The land had not been productive when farmed by Howard, or by Clarkson, and he chose to rename it ‘Diddly Squat’.

The phrase ‘diddly squat’ is thought to originate from American slang. The initial phrase was ‘doodly-squat’, with’ doodle’ meaning to defecate, and ‘squat’ referring to the act of squatting in which to defecate. At some point the phrase ‘doodly squat’ morphed into ‘diddly squat’, which is how it is commonly used today, meaning ‘the least amount’.

How much did Jeremy Clarkson pay for Diddly Squat?

The actual amount remains undisclosed, but there has been speculation. Showbiz CheatSheet (opens in new tab) reported Clarkson paid £6,000,000 for the site. The Express (opens in new tab) on the other hand, arrived at the more conservative estimate of £500,000.

The publication suggests that 1000 acres of land has the approximate value of £500,000, and Diddly Squat farm is 1000 acres in size. However, they acknowledge multiple factors can impact the price of land - location being one of them. With Oxfordshire being one of the most expensive counties, the price could have been considerably higher.

Will Kaleb return for Clarkson’s Farm season 2?

Yes, Kaleb Cooper has confirmed he will return for Clarkson’s Farm season 2. Posting some first-look images to his Instagram (opens in new tab) page, Cooper shared a picture of Clarkson driving a tractor, and himself led across the front of it. He captioned the photo “Excited to share a first look at the second series of Clarkson’s Farm!”

The breakout star of the farming series, quiet local Kaleb now has a social media following of over 1 million, where he shares details of his life with his fiancee and young son Oscar. Kaleb got down on one knee to Taya on Christmas Day in 2022.

A post shared by Kaleb Cooper (@cooper_kaleb) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kaleb's popularity also led the young farmer to pen a book. The World According to Kaleb (opens in new tab) was released on October 13, 2022.

Did Kaleb get paid for Clarkson’s Farm season 1?

This remains undisclosed, but it is thought he likely received payment. According to Capital FM (opens in new tab), the average salary for Kaleb’s position as farm contractor in the UK is £25,432. For the amount of time Kaleb gave to the farm and the show, it’s unlikely he had other work - so it’s unfair to expect him to go unpaid.

It’s also speculated that Amazon would’ve invested in the series, and covered the costs of Kaleb’s labour. It’s also thought the tiny £144 profit Clarkson made during the first year of farming Diddly Squat, takes into account paying those who worked at the farm during that time.

Where can I watch Clarkson’s Farm?

Clarkson’s Farm is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). Here you'll be able to catch up with the first series of the farming show and watch Clarkson's Farm season 2 when it drops in February.

An Amazon Prime membership which includes Prime Video, can be purchased for £7.99 per month. This includes all Prime benefits, such as next day delivery, and music streaming. Alternatively, a Prime Video only subscription can be purchased for £5.99 per month.

Video of the Week