Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime: Meet the contestants looking for love

Meet the Cosmic Love contestants hoping the stars will align to deliver their ultimate soulmate.

Cosmic Love is Amazon Prime Video’s new dating show with a twist, offering viewers never-seen-before insight into an imaginative social experiment. Unlike most contemporary ways of finding love, the 10-part series uses the centuries old method of astrology to find contestants’ perfect love matches. Four individuals representing one of the four elements of astrology - Air, Fire, Water, Earth - travel to a retreat run by a mystical guide. In an Astro Chamber voiced by Cree Summer, the show's astrologers Ophira and Tali Edut known as The AstroTwins, guide their journey. They are joined by 16 other contestants where astrological matchmaking will help them match, date, and possibly eliminate those matched to them by the stars. Here, we uncover everything we know about the contestants taking part who are looking for love cosmic style.

Dating shows are nothing new to viewers, albeit with varying success rates. Enthusiasts keen to know which Love Island couples are still together need look no further. A way to test whether to walk from a relationship or continue, The Ultimatum gave those watching at home an inside look into whether couples continued or ended their relationships. On the other side of the world, Married at First Sight Australia season 9 offered up plenty of drama.

Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime: Meet the contestants

Noel Allen

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 31 | Star sign: Pisces | Instagram: @superfitnoel (opens in new tab)

Noel hails from New Jersey, but currently resides in Tampa, Florida. He works as a personal trainer and nutrition coach, and has a love for food and watching anime.

Phoebe Davis

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 28 | Star sign: Leo | Instagram: @flexingphoebs (opens in new tab)

Phoebe was born in Washington and now lives in San Diego. She currently works as an actress, model, and entrepreneur. Her business - “Flexing Phoebs”, - inspires women to love their bodies and embrace personal growth.

Connor Shennan

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 27 | Star sign: Gemini | Instagram: @shennanconnor (opens in new tab)

Connor grew up in Michigan, and now resides in Phoenix, Arizona. He works as a wildland firefighter. He lists his interests as music, sport, and being outdoors. He grew up in a close-knit family with whom he remains close.

Maria Rodriguez

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 28 | Star sign: Capricorn | Instagram: @xmariasbeautyparty (opens in new tab)

Maria was born, and remains living in New York City. She is loyal to her strong family, and her Dominican and Puerto Rican roots. She works as a professional makeup artist and runs online business M Beauty Party, selling makeup and beauty products.

Adrianna Raphaela

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 25 | Star sign: Sagittarius | Instagram: @Theblueprintdree__ (opens in new tab)

Adrianna is from Boca Raton, Florida. A former molecular biologist, Adrianna now works as a model and actress. She also founded and is acting CEO of unisex swimwear brand Tres Angeles Swim. Her hobbies include dancing, water sports, traveling, and walking her dog, Chloe.

Ana Miranda

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 29 | Star sign: Pisces | Instagram: @anasworld19 (opens in new tab)

Ana is from San Diego, and works as a bartender and waitress - she loves working in the hospitality industry. Ana describes herself as a hopeless romantic and adrenaline junkie. Her mantra is that love is always worth taking a risk for.

Danae DeSpain

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 32 | Star sign: Leo | Instagram: @danaedespain (opens in new tab)

Danae is from Bend, Oregon. Thoroughly on brand for the show, she is currently travelling the world while developing a cosmic-inspired lifestyle business. Danae loves all things spiritual and self-care, and prior to taking her life in a new direction she worked in social marketing and in real estate.

Jasmine Rodulfo

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 24 | Star sign: Cancer | Instagram: @jasmineelynn (opens in new tab)

Jasmine currently lives in Dallas. Raised in the Bronx, her family originally hail from the Caribbean. Jasmine works as a social media marketer, and has spent much of the last 10 years working and competing in the pageant industry.

Jazmin Potts

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 27 | Star sign: Gemini | Instagram: @jazz.thegem (opens in new tab)

Raised in New York, Jazmin has relocated to Orlando, Florida. Describing herself as a free spirit, Jazmin works as a stylist, specialising in natural hair and makeup for her company Native Beauty. She is a certified astrologer and Reiki practitioner. Her other hobbies include roller-skating and eating sushi.

Morgan Raphael

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 29 | Star sign: Virgo | Instagram: @morganraphael (opens in new tab)

Morgan is originally from New Jersey, now living in Chicago. She runs a business called Bun Undone Self Care Society, where she sells wellness products and shares self-care tips. Describing herself as a hopeless romantic, her hobbies include astrology, interior design, and listening to music.

Theresa Vongkhamchanh

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 30 | Star sign: Scorpio | Instagram: @theresavoguekhamchanh (opens in new tab)

Theresa was born and raised, and remains living in Nashville. She works as a social media manager, specialising in beauty and wellness brands local to herself. She has a love for pop culture and personal development, and her other hobbies include Pilates and family time.

Yana Orlova

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 29 | Star sign: Aquarius | Instagram: @champagneyaniii (opens in new tab)

Yana is originally from Ukraine, and now resides in New York City. She works in the nightlife industry, having previously travelled the world as a dancer - her parents were both professional athletes. She loves art and poetry, and continues showing off her dance moves on the dancefloor on nights out.

Caleb McDonnell

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 28 | Star sign: Pisces | Instagram: @theblackirishrealtor (opens in new tab)

Caleb was raised in Ireland and moved to the US aged 21. He now lives in Delray Beach, Florida. Caleb has a successful career as a real estate agent. He lists his hobbies as rugby, traveling, boating, and cooking.

Chris Ragusa

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 27 | Star sign: Leo | Instagram: @chrisragusaa (opens in new tab)

Chris is known as “Goose”, and originally from Connecticut, now lives in Florida. He works as an engineer, and his hobbies include going to the gym, playing sports, and spending time with friends. With most of his friends married or engaged, Chris is hoping to meet his match and settle down.

Christopher J. Essex

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 26 | Star sign: Pisces | Instagram: @christopherjessex (opens in new tab)

Christopher lives in Nashville, working as a Country music singer. He has enjoyed a successful career as a recording artist and performer, spending several years as an actor and musician in Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet. He stays incredibly busy working as a songwriter and producer, and even finds time to dance in the show Ranch Hands Cowboylesque. If that isn’t enough, he is also an instructor in line dancing and country two-step.

Christopher Jones

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 29 | Star sign: Sagittarius | Instagram: @chrisj2x (opens in new tab)

Christopher was born and raised in Baltimore. He currently attends law school at the University of Pennsylvania - he has a special interest in corporate law. He lists his hobbies as fitness and yoga.

Darren Hopes

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 26 | Star sign: Scorpio | Instagram: @darren_hopes4 (opens in new tab)

Darren lives in Houston, and works as a realtor. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, and finding new places to eat within the city.

David Christopher

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 34 | Star sign: Aquarius | Instagram: @david_christopher_official (opens in new tab)

David lives and works in Los Angeles, and is CEO of his own streaming TV network. The streaming service, entitled Fit Tv Network, offers a combination of how-to fitness, and entertainment content. He is also a professional musician and fitness coach, and trains in mixed martial arts.

Javier McIntosh

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 33 | Star sign: Capricorn | Instagram: @javiermcintosh (opens in new tab)

Javier lives in Atlanta, working as a film director. He owns his own video production company, McIntosh Bros Productions. He is passionate about directing and producing commercials, music videos, and feature films. He describes himself as ambitious, hardworking, responsible, and persistent.

Phillip Newhard

(Image credit: James Clark/Prime Video)

Age: 29 | Star sign: Capricorn | Instagram: @prince_phillip_5 (opens in new tab)

Phillip works in New York City as real estate investor, and divides his time between NYC and Cape Cod. He is passionate about nature, fishing, hiking, boating, kayaking, and all water sports. A self-confessed foodie and world traveler, Phillip lists other hobbies as spirituality and mindfulness, and being actively involved in charity work.

Cosmic Love trailer

Cosmic Love is released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday August 12, 2022.

To stream the series, Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 per month for a monthly subscription, or £79 per year for an annual membership. This includes all benefits that come with the membership. There is a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) available prior to any commitment.

For those only wanting to use Amazon's video service, a separate Amazon Prime Video subscription is available for £5.99 per month. This does not include any other Amazon Prime membership services.

