The Saturdays star Mollie King is pregnant with her first child
Mollie King is pregnant, confirming the news that she and her fiance Stuart are expecting with a gorgeous photo
Mollie King is pregnant with her first baby, sharing the wonderful news that she and her fiancé Stuart Broad are set to become parents.
The Saturdays songstress and BBC Radio 1 host took to social media to upload a gorgeous black and white photo of cricket star Stuart kissing her blossoming baby bump.
Mum-to-be Mollie can be seen beaming, wearing a pair of white shorts with a matching crop top and oversized shirt, looking down at Stuart planting a peck on her stomach.
"Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon ❤️," the 35-year-old pop star turned presenting pro captioned the snap shot, telling her followers the happy news.
A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Plenty of Mollie and Stuart's celebrity friends rushed to the comment section to send their love following the special announcement.
"Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents. ❤️ 👶🏼," penned Mollie's Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson.
"Can. Not. Wait! 😍," added fellow Saturdays member Frankie Bridge, who shares sons Parker and Carter with husband Wayne Bridge.
"Delighted for you both! Massive congrats ❤️ so much love," added Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who welcomed her first child with Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling last year.
A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Mollie revealed the sweet news that Stuart had asked her to marry him in January last year, posting a gorgeous shot of the pair sharing a kiss, with Mollie's sparkling engagement ring in full view.
"A thousand times yes! 💍 I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad ❤️," Mollie penned alongside the engagement announcement, leaving fans and friends swooning.
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, according to her former chef
A former royal chef has revealed why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Chicken and bacon risotto
Chicken and bacon risotto is a quick and easy meal for the whole family. Our recipe takes just 40 minutes to prep and cook...
By Sue McMahon • Published