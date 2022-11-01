The sweet story behind Charlotte Crosby's baby girl name revealed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Charlotte Crosby has revealed her baby daughter's name for the first time, much to the delight of the media personality's fanbase.

The Geordie Shore star took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting update with her 8.2 million followers, less than a month after welcoming a little girl with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

"Our hearts are so full my baby girl you have shown us a whole new meaning to life," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her daughter's hands. "Your perfect in absolutely every way! Mammy and Daddy are so so so lucky to call you our little girl 💕 you are loved so much more then you will ever know."

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Charlotte also revealed the name of her baby, who was born on October 14, 2022, to be Alba Jean Ankers. It's understood that the double-barrelled name includes a special tribute to the British influencer's beloved grandmother, who is also called Jean.

The moniker received plenty of approving comments from her online fanbase, many of which hailed it as 'beautiful.' Others sent their congratulations to Charlotte and Jake, who have been in a relationship since the autumn of 2021. Charlotte announced that she was expecting her first child (opens in new tab) with the English businessman via an emotional video in April, breaking down in tears as she shared the news alongside her mother, Letitia.

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The reality star had previously thought she would never be able to have children, after having an ectopic pregnancy in while filming Geordie Shore in 2016. After an emergency operation, she was told by the gynecologist that her right fallopian tube and ovary had been removed. "Straight away I just thought, 'F**k I’m not gonna be able to have kids', like, this is awful," she admitted.

Charlotte is now celebrating the birth of her 'miracle' baby at her lavish home in Sunderland with her boyfriend, family, and close friends.