Where to watch Geordie Shore: The Reunion 2022 - plus who’s coming back

Geordie Shore: The Reunion has arrived - 12 years after the show first hit screens - and fans are wondering who's coming back and where to watch the epic show?

Witness dramatic confrontations and hilarious antics as the cast not only return to the Toon, but also head off to Portugal and Ibiza.

The cast have come along way since the very first episode aired on 24th May 2011 - until the show was axed after 23 series. From make ups and break ups, babies and weddings, they've got a serious lot of catching up to do.

It promises to be "emotional, wild, one belta of a reunion you won’t want to miss!" so here's all you need to know...

Where to watch Geordie Shore: The Reunion?

Fans can watch Geordie Shore: The Reunion via Sky, NOW TV or Paramount+ in the UK where they can catch up on the latest episode. A new episode follows every Tuesday at 10pm on the MTV International channel.

The reunion sees original cast members Charlotte, Holly and Sophie host a baby shower for Marnie - which inevitably ends up turning into a party. But as is always the case with these Geordies, the party soon gets out of hand.

You can sign up to a NOWTV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 (opens in new tab) a month, with a 7 day free trial to start. And for a limited time only, NOW has a Entertainment and Cinema Pass bundle for £14.99 (opens in new tab) for a six-month period. Fans will also find every episode of Geordie Shore - seasons 1-9 - on NOW to watch too.

Those wanting to watch Geordie Shore: The Reunion via Sky can choose between six options:

Geordie Shore: The Reunion originally aired on Tuesday 20th September, 10pm on MTV and Paramount+.

Fans were excited to see the showdown unfold on screens. One fan wrote, "This makes me happy" Another fan wrote, "I CAN NOT WAIT 😍" and a third fan added, "Ļove love love @charlottegshore is coming back for this. All time fave and it's never been the same since she finished up. Can NOT wait for this one. Welcome back for the reunion Charlotte 😁❤️"

Who's coming back to Geordie Shore for the Reunion?

The following stars are confirmed to return to Geordie Shore: The Reunion - original co-stars Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasei, and Marnie Simpson organise the explosive get together with the cast from the past 12 years coming together for one big showdown.

Viewers will get unrivalled access to Holly’s long-awaited wedding, Charlotte’s baby announcement (opens in new tab), the arrival of Marnie and Casey’s second child (opens in new tab)… and a huge party in the Geordie Shore house of course!

But that's not all, who can forget old faces like Jay Gardner and Kyle Christie? They’ll be joined by more recent cast members including Nathan Henry, Chloe Ferry and Abbie Holborn… and it wouldn’t be a Geordie Reunion without a few shocking appearances too.

It's already got fans speculating, one fan wrote, "I don’t think Vicki or Gaz is coming back."

While another disagreed and put, "I think Gaz is going to come back."

But earlier this year Vicky Pattison, who recently opened up on her heartbreaking reason for not having kids (opens in new tab), confirmed that she wouldn't be taking part in the reunion show.

The now 34-year-old explained, "It brought out the very worst qualities in me and I’ve no desire to relive any of it. I wish them the absolute best, and I’ve no doubt it’s going to be incredible because they’re all amazing people and brilliant characters. But it didn’t make me happy at all."

Meanwhile there were reports Gaz Beadle, who married his long term girlfriend and model Emma McVeigh in 2021, made a u-turn on his decision to not take part, providing he wouldn't be filming scenes with his ex Charlotte Crosby.

The couple have two children together, Chester and Primrose and live in Yorkshire. The successful property developer is now thought to be worth almost £5 million.

So fans will have to tune in to see who does come back!

