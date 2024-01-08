This is the one parenting rule Kelly Clarkson won't be swayed on

Kelly Clarkson has shared that she won’t be letting her children have social media accounts until they’re 18 years old in a new interview.

Parenting isn’t always easy, with so many different styles and every parent having different rules and boundaries in place for their children. From gentle parenting to the strict rules Gordon Ramsay has for his kids , it can be hard to know what to try, and whether or not you’re on the right track or not.

And speaking to People magazine, Clarkson discussed co-parenting with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and how she’s doing her best as a parent – as well as the one rule she just won’t be budging on.

The American singer, who’s recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City for the fifth season of her popular talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has nine-year-old daughter River Rose and seven-year-old son Remington Alexander with her Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from in June 2020. She was also stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from his previous marriage, daughter Savannah and son Seth.

She said that while she continues to figure out parenting as she goes, her one hard and fast rule is no social media: “That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She went on to discuss co-parenting, saying that it’s harder at first due to the “emotion and trauma” but becomes easier over time. “It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate,” she explains, “Doing that in different households can be tough.”

But when it comes to her social media rules, Clarkson isn’t second-guessing herself. She said, “My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either. I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

She continued by saying that she thinks she does a “pretty good job” as a parent, despite being hard on herself at times, and doesn’t think she’s a helicopter parent. She went on, “I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be. There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best.”