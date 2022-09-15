This Morning off-air until Tuesday as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make heartfelt announcement

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Morning will be off-air until Tuesday 20th as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made a heartfelt announcement on the latest programme.

The popular presenters of hit ITV daytime (opens in new tab) show, This Morning, have revealed that their programme on Thursday, 15th September would be the last instalment of the show until next week. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have presented the Monday-Thursday slots on This Morning for many years now and Friday’s show has been hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary since January 2021.

However, the bubbly duo won’t be back on our screens on Friday 16th, as Holly and Phillip confirmed ITV will instead be broadcasting coverage of King Charles. He is set to undertake his first visit to Wales since becoming the UK’s monarch, following the sad announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death (opens in new tab) on 8th September.

'Part of the soul of this Nation is no longer there.' Sir Trevor Mcdonald has encountered the royals on many occasions over the years, he joins us to share some of his stories with The Queen. pic.twitter.com/xmZR6yRk8HSeptember 15, 2022 See more

Holly told viewers, “That’s it for us this week. Tomorrow we’ll be off air as ITV News will have special coverage of King Charles’ visit to Wales. We’ll be back on Tuesday to reflect on Her Majesty’s funeral.”

“So there’s just one thing left to say,” Phillip added, before going on to echo the sentiments expressed by people across the globe as he said, “Thank you, Ma'am”.

Thursday’s programme had seen Holly and Phillip speak with guests including Sir Trevor McDonald, OBE and Katherine Jenkins, OBE, who had both met the late Queen in the past. And it was Katherine’s beautiful voice that played out This Morning’s final show until Tuesday as a montage of wonderful clips of Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign were shown.

'It was really emotional ... I'm getting emotional talking about it now, because of the amazing memories of getting to sing it for Her Majesty' Katherine Jenkins opens up about what it felt like to record the first version of God Save The King. pic.twitter.com/FAxA8sDLe0September 15, 2022 See more

During the show, Katherine had reflected upon what it was like to be given the honour of being the first person to record the new National Anthem, God Save The King and being able to have sung the national anthem for the late Queen.

Describing the experience of singing the anthem in front of the monarch, Katherine said, “And I think when you’re in that moment you feel very proud of your country and proud of her. I was such a fan of hers so I’ve got amazing memories of getting to sing that for her.”

Asked about being asked to record God Save The King, the singer continued, “It was really emotional, as you would expect. I’m getting emotional talking about it now, you know, because of the amazing memories of getting to sing it for her. But also with the sense of kind of continuity that we have to also think to the future and recognize her amazing life’s work.”

This poignant message and conclusion to the show comes ahead of King Charles’ visit to Wales with Camilla, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) on Friday, 16th September, which is part of a tour of the United Kingdom being carried out by the monarch ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to the BBC (opens in new tab), Cardiff Council reportedly confirmed that the King and Queen Consort’s time in Wales will begin at Llandaff Cathedral with a service of prayer and reflection. They are then set to visit the Senedd to receive a motion of condolence before attending a reception at Cardiff Castle.

This Morning will next air on Tuesday, September 20th at 11:10 am.