Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting their first child together

Acting legends Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

Just months after speculation began that long-time couple Tom and Zawe “confirmed” their engagement (opens in new tab), they’re set to welcome an adorable new arrival. Speaking to Vogue (opens in new tab) as she got ready for a special screening of her new movie Mr Malcom’s List in New York, Zawe is understood to have divulged her and Tom's seriously huge baby news.

No stranger to the red carpet, the Fresh Meat star looked radiant as she debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere, wearing a sumptuous beige tulle gown designed by Sabina Bilenko Couture for the occasion.

Featuring a Bardot neckline and floaty sleeves with crystal embellishment, the mum-to-be looked stunning as she appeared alongside fellow cast members Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Theo James and Divian Ladwa.

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty)

The actor, who plays Julia Thistlewaite in the soon-to-be-released period drama Mr Malcom’s List and Tom, who recently starred in The Essex Serpent (opens in new tab), first met back in 2019 when they worked on the West End play, Betrayal, before being linked romantically.

Since then their relationship has gone from strength to strength and earlier this year Zawe sparked a frenzy of excitement when she wore a beautiful diamond ring on a very significant finger at the BAFTAS.

Although the ring wasn’t prominent on the red carpet itself, it took centre stage in a photo of the couple alongside host and Strictly star AJ Odudu at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

(Image credit: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

The couple didn’t directly confirm the engagement rumours at the time, but Tom appeared to do so during an interview with the LA Times (opens in new tab) in June. Discussing his busy schedule, the publication mentioned that the Marvel star “found time” to propose to his long-time love. In response, Tom simply replied that he was “very happy”.

Over the years Tom and Zawe have generally preferred to keep their romance private, with some reports alleging that the Loki star’s very publicly-scrutinised relationship with singing sensation Taylor Swift back in 2016 could have influenced this approach.

Though a source claimed to PEOPLE (opens in new tab) back in March that he and Zawe always had “lovely chemistry” since they played a husband and wife in Betrayal.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"Tom has always been a very, very private person,” they alleged. “Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands."

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021, when Tom was nominated for his performance in Betrayal.

Now they will soon be welcoming a new member of the family. And although it's likely Zawe and Tom might choose to be just as private surrounding their little one when they arrive, fans will still no doubt be keeping their fingers crossed for a special announcement in the not-too-distant future.