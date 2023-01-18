TOWIE's Danielle Armstrong pregnant with her second baby and 'over the moon' in sweet clip
The former Only Way is Essex star is expecting her second child - five months after getting married to Tom Edney.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
TOWIE's Danielle Armstrong has announced she's pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and husband Tom Edney's second child and they're 'over the moon' at the news in sweet clip.
The former reality star shared the joyous news with her fans on Instagram - five months after they tied the knot (opens in new tab) in a lavish ceremony in Hertfordshire.
Danielle can be seen sharing the results of her pregnancy test (opens in new tab) in the sweet clip, admitting "three pregnancy tests, I wasn't sure" before giving husband Tom a hug and a kiss.
She added, "Baby number 2 here we go!"
The clip shows her ultrasound scan (opens in new tab) and also her daughter Orla, two, kissing Danielle's baby bump and she shows her delight at being a 'big sister'.
Danielle captioned the clip, "𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝟐... 𝐎𝐡 𝐖𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧'𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮. We are absolutely over the moon that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023 @tommyedney I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister."
A post shared by Danielle Edney (@daniellearmstrong88) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Danielle's news has sparked a flurry of congratulations on her social media.
One fan wrote, "Congratulations to you all. Lovely news" another fan put, "Oh Dan congratulations to you all! So soo happy for you and Tommy, the best news!! Orla is going to be the best big sister xxx"
While a third fan said, "Congrats! Had a guess a few weeks ago!"
Danielle hasn't yet revealed if she's having a boy or girl (opens in new tab)or her exact due date (opens in new tab) but fans can simply expect a summer arrival.
Danielle previously opened up last year on her endometriosis (opens in new tab)diagnosis in 2018, "I remember walking out of that appointment and I was sitting in the car park just crying on my own."
Six months later she met Tom, with the couple moving in together after just two-weeks, and six week's later Danielle discovered she was pregnant with Orla who was born in May 2020 (opens in new tab).
Danielle hinted at having another baby after she got married, she said, "Even on our wedding day, people asked me, 'Are you going to be trying for another soon?'
"It’s always, 'When is the next?' We think next year would be a good time. There’s a three-year gap between me and my sister, and I really liked that when we were growing up. Orla would absolutely love to be a big sister."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
School strike 2023 - Do you have to send your child to school on strike days? And everything else you need to know
School strike 2023 is planned in just seven short days, read all about how it will affect you and your family
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Sainsbury's apologises after 'tone-deaf' clothing ad receives huge backlash over women's safety
Sainsbury's has removed an ad for a wrap dress from its stores after the poster received a negative response from consumers
By Emma Dooney • Published