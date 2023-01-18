TOWIE's Danielle Armstrong pregnant with her second baby and 'over the moon' in sweet clip

TOWIE's Danielle Armstrong has announced she's pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and husband Tom Edney's second child and they're 'over the moon' at the news in sweet clip.

The former reality star shared the joyous news with her fans on Instagram - five months after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Hertfordshire.

Danielle can be seen sharing the results of her pregnancy test in the sweet clip, admitting "three pregnancy tests, I wasn't sure" before giving husband Tom a hug and a kiss.

She added, "Baby number 2 here we go!"

The clip shows her ultrasound scan and also her daughter Orla, two, kissing Danielle's baby bump and she shows her delight at being a 'big sister'.

Danielle captioned the clip, "𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝟐... 𝐎𝐡 𝐖𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧'𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮. We are absolutely over the moon that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023 @tommyedney I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister."

Danielle's news has sparked a flurry of congratulations on her social media.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations to you all. Lovely news" another fan put, "Oh Dan congratulations to you all! So soo happy for you and Tommy, the best news!! Orla is going to be the best big sister xxx"

While a third fan said, "Congrats! Had a guess a few weeks ago!"

Danielle hasn't yet revealed if she's having a boy or girl or her exact due date but fans can simply expect a summer arrival.

Danielle previously opened up last year on her endometriosis diagnosis in 2018, "I remember walking out of that appointment and I was sitting in the car park just crying on my own."

Six months later she met Tom, with the couple moving in together after just two-weeks, and six week's later Danielle discovered she was pregnant with Orla who was born in May 2020 (opens in new tab).

Danielle hinted at having another baby after she got married, she said, "Even on our wedding day, people asked me, 'Are you going to be trying for another soon?'

"It’s always, 'When is the next?' We think next year would be a good time. There’s a three-year gap between me and my sister, and I really liked that when we were growing up. Orla would absolutely love to be a big sister."