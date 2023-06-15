TOWIE's Megan McKenna is engaged to footballer Oliver Burke after five months as she shares insanely romantic proposal

TOWIE's Megan McKenna is engaged to footballer Oliver Burke after five months dating as she shares a clip of the insanely romantic proposal.

While some couples find romance on Love Island, others will hope to meet the love of their life on new show My Mum, Your Dad, dubbed the Love Island for 'grown ups'.

But Megan McKenna has found her "forever husband" through mutual friends.

The former reality TV star turned country singer is over the moon as Scottish footballer Oliver Burke surprises her with a boat trip and waterside proposal at a secluded spot in the Balkan country.

Meghan shared her lovely news with fans on social media, in which she shared a video of Oliver's utterly romantic proposal in which he whisked her off blindfolded on a boat ride before leading her to the perfect waterside proposal spot and getting down on one knee as she removes her eye mask.

She captioned the clip, "YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband."

And Oliver, who plays a right winger for EFL Championship club Millwall, responded to the sweet post with a heartfelt pledge, "I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you my wife to be.

'I love you. Forever. And always."

YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ysuh2vDwMVJune 14, 2023 See more

The couple, who enjoyed a romantic getaway to Montenegro in February went Instagram official in April after a loved-up trip to Paris. And Megan revealed in an interview that they had been 'inseparable' since they started dating.

She gushed, "We have mutual friends and our first date was just so lovely - we've been inseparable ever since. We literally do everything together and I'm so happy.

"He's such a lovely person and I'm really positive about everything - my life and my relationship."

The proposal included fireworks and dinner outside a secluded home with the giant letters 'Marry Me' set up in the background.

A post shared by Megan McKenna (@meganmckenna) A photo posted by on

And fans have sent congratulations to the couple. One fan wrote, "Wow this looks magical! congratulations."

Another fan put, "Congratulations Beautiful! How exciting, so many amazing memories about to be made within the whole McKenna family."

While a third fan added, "So happy you have found a nice guy."

Megan previously had a fiery relationship with former TOWIE star Pete Wicks up until they split in 2017 after Megan discovered he's been sexting his ex Jacqui Ryland.

The star spoke out about her weightloss in which she was diagnosed with celiac disease.