Would you let your kids play matchmaker? 'Love Island' for single parents to air with Davina McCall as host

Older Love Island fans who wished for a show aimed at the middle-aged looking for a second chance at love have their dreams come true as host Davina McCall confirms air date of new dating show My Mum, Your Dad.

ITV1 has only just announced the new show, produced by Lifted Entertainment, the popularity makers of Love Island, and fans are already likening the format to 'Love Island for grown ups' or 'Streetmate for mums and dads' and its set to air this Autumn.

The broadcaster shared, "The secret is finally out! A brand-new series, following a group of single parents looking for a second chance at love. They've been nominated by their grown-up kids, but what they don't know is that their kids are watching their every move and playing matchmaker My Mum, Your Dad, this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX."

Davina, 55, has expressed her excitement at hosting the show, which was initially branded The Romance Retreat.

The Masked Singer panelist said in a statement via ITV, "Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I've been bursting to tell! I'm so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad - this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

"Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner.

"But also with the juiciest twist of any show I've ever worked on."

And viewers can't wait to tune in too.

One fan tweeted, "Streetmate but make it for Mams. YES!! I adore."

Another fan said, "Great to see a reality date show set for older people for a change ITV"

And a third fan added, "So looking forward to this show"

The secret is finally out! ❤️🙌 A brand-new series, following a group of single parents looking for a second chance at love. They've been nominated by their grown-up kids, but what they don't know is that their kids are watching their every move and playing matchmaker 👀My… pic.twitter.com/w9ILDxvajMJune 7, 2023 See more

But instead of being shacked up in a Love Island villa, or meeting up in a restaurant like on First Dates, the contestants will be put into a country house retreat and unbeknownst to the single parents, their adult children who put them forward for the show, are expected to have control on who they date.

That's right, the kids will be watching nearby and are set to be directly involved in finding their new potential stepparents.

It's giving us serious Sun, Sea and Suspicious Parents vibes but with a role reversal and the added must-watch factor of potentially being in control of their every move.

The format for the show, devised by TV producer Greg Daniels and his daughter Haley, has previously aired in the US and in Australia and it's now coming to the UK.

But there are no further details yet on the contestants.

Paul Mortimer, responsible for reality TV at ITV, said, "My Mum, Your Dad is set to be a relationship show with a difference, as we follow the emotional and inspiring journeys of single parents looking to find love once more.

"With Davina at the helm, this will be a grown-up iteration of a series in the dating genre that, thus far, has largely been the preserve of younger viewers."

It's not the only reality show coming up, there's the return of Big Brother and Gladiators .

