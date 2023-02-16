UK's favourite Roald Dahl characters revealed ahead of World Book Day

The list of Roald Dahl's most popular characters has been revealed, and you may be surprised to see that it's not all heroes and protagonists.

With World Book Day just a couple of weeks away, there’s never been a better time to crack open a good novel and get reading.

For many, the annual event is the much-needed nudge to sample the work of new writers, while for others, it’s a great opportunity to revisit literature they’ve loved in the past. It can also present a good opportunity to treat the younger folks in your life to some fictional escapism, whether you choose from this lineup of books for teens or these adorable picture books for toddlers. (Anything to give their growing eyes a break from the screens, right?)

If you’re stuck for some inspiration, you may want to consider going back to the classics – and who better to start with than the legendary Roald Dahl?

The British author wrote some of the most famous novels for kids in history, delighting young minds across the world with his publication of over a dozen children’s books throughout the 20th century. His books became so adored that a number of them, including Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, were ultimately made into successful movies and musicals.

In honor of this year’s World Book Day on March 2, Party Delights (opens in new tab) now revealed the nation’s favorite characters to come out of Roald Dahl’s impressive body of work. (The UK party company has also released a collection of outfits inspired by the author's characters, making it the perfect place to find costume ideas for World Book Day.)

Willy Wonka, the eccentric founder of the famous chocolate factory in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, earned the No. 1 spot on the list, with Mr. Fox of Fantastic Mr. Fox coming in as the runner-up. Surprisingly, Miss Trunchball, the tyrannical principal in Matilda, was the third most popular character on the list.

Meanwhile, James from James and the Giant Peach and the Big Friendly Giant from The BFG bagged the fourth and fifth spot on the list, respectively. Violet Beauregarde, the obnoxious little girl in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, also made the list, narrowly outranking her fellow antagonist Veruca Salt. Surprisingly, they both came in significantly higher than Charlie Bucket, the lovable protagonist of the 1964 novel, who placed at No. 12.

Miss Honey from Matilda gained a spot in the league too, but was beaten in the ranks by the greedy Augustus Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Twits from –you guessed it – The Twits. Child prodigy Matilda Wormwood herself placed surprisingly low too, making the 13th spot on the list.