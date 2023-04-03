Unforgotten season 6 - Everything we know so far

Wondering if there will be a season 6 of Unforgotten? Read on for all the details.

With Nicola Walker leaving Unforgotten at the end of season 4, there was a lot of heartbreak and concern from fans on how the hit ITV series would go forward. Thankfully any worries have been alleviated with the release of Unforgotten season 5, which has seen audiences and TV critics alike take favourably to Sinead Keenan (opens in new tab). Appearing as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James, viewers finally saw her character and Sanjeer Bhaskaar's beloved DCI Sunny Khan get along better in the penultimate episode - suggesting that crime-solving may be easier for the two going forward.

As viewers settle in for the dramatic final tonight on ITV, many are feeling sad at the prospect of the series coming to an end and want to know whether Unforgotten season 6 is on the cards and if so, when Unforgetten filming will begin. We've shared everything we know so far.

Will there be a season 6 of Unforgotten?

ITV have yet to confirm whether a season six of Unforgotten will happen. Show creator Chris Lang says it's ultimately up to the broadcaster but that he already has ideas for a sixth season.

Asked if he'd be on board for another series, Lang told Radio Times (opens in new tab): "Certainly, if they asked me, I’d do a season six. I've got a season six in my head. So yeah, it's down to the broadcaster, whether they asked me to do it."

Lang went on to describe Unforgotten as a "unique show" that requires a lot of work to bring it to life. "It's incredibly difficult to sit down and create it from a blank page, so you need huge reserves of energy and enthusiasm to push you through creating six episodes. And it’s often very emotionally draining stories that you're telling as well, which require lots of research into really dark areas.

"So as long as I have the appetite to keep doing that, and as long as the audience keep coming back to it, there's no reason why I couldn't keep going on," said Lang.

Show creator Chris Lang isn't the only one hoping for Unforgotten season 6. Actor Lewis Reeves - who plays DC Jake Collier in the show - wasn't able to appear in season 5 due to scheduling conflicts. However he's hinted that he's like to make a return if another series were to go ahead.

"I spoke to Chris Lang, the writer, and Andy Wilson, the director, and if it goes for season 6, I'm sure they'll welcome DC Jake Collier back," said Reeves. "[That’s] what I’m hearing, so fingers crossed."

Unforgotten season 5 has been well received by viewers and critics alike. The opening episode has now been watched by 8.4 million viewers, which makes it the highest rated ITV drama this year.

One fan on Twitter (opens in new tab) shared her thoughts on the current series. "I wasn't sure where @ITV #Unforgotten would go post Nicola Walker, but @ChrisLangWriter has absolutely nailed it. @TVSanjeev still the best actor in the UK in my opinion, and his and @SineadKeenan's portrayal of grief this series is 👌🏻. All the awards, please."

@JackPloppy (opens in new tab) also tweeted: "Okay. I’ll admit it. I was reluctant. But #Unforgotten has me hooked again. and @TVSanjeev @SineadKeenan are just terrific."

Rebecca Nicholson of the Guardian (opens in new tab) gave the latest series 4 out of 5 stars, hailing it as "still cracking crime drama, even without Nicola Walker". The Telegraph (opens in new tab)'s Arts and Entertainment Editor Anita Singh agreed, giving it 4 stars, adding: "Nicola Walker is missed but Sinéad Keenan makes the role her own."

With such a promising reaction to the five series, it certainly puts pressure on ITV to renew it for another run. But we'll have to wait and see for any official confirmation in the mean time.

