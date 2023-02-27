Where is Unforgotten series 5 filmed? Locations featured in the ITV detective drama
Stay alert for somewhere you might recognise
As fan favourite detective series Unforgotten returns to ITV for series 5, we delve into the filming locations used as backdrops for the action.
Fans were delighted to hear that critically acclaimed detective drama Unforgotten was making a comeback for series 5. It will however, be returning without main protagonist DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker), leading viewers to ask why did Nicola Walker leave Unforgotten (opens in new tab)? We have the full lowdown on the reasons behind her departure, and replacement Sinead Keenan. As series 5 premieres on February 27 at 9pm, it won't only be the team of London detectives attempting to solve cold cases of disappearance and murder that look different - some of the filming locations for the show have been mixed up this time around. Keep reading to find out where crews were spotted filming, and other exciting information about the show.
For more hit crime drama, the Happy Valley season 3 (opens in new tab) ending brought the thrills - and closure - both the fans and characters needed. Viewers waited seven years for protagonist Catherine to find peace after daughter Becky's death (opens in new tab), and the man she held responsible share accountability. Happy Valley filmed (opens in new tab) and was set entirely in Yorkshire, with Happy Valley tours even set up for fans to have a guided look at the locations featured.
Where is Unforgotten series 5 filmed?
Unforgotten series 5 filmed in Bath, Tilbury, London, and Paris. Series 5 will be the first time the cast have ever filmed in the French capital.
On June 13, 2022, writer Chris Lang shared a picture to Twitter of himself in Paris. Appearing to be excited to meet Sanjeev Bhaskar in the city, he captioned the photo "Ah bonjour!!! Just arrived in France for the final leg of the #Unforgotten 5 shoot & Paris in the spring is simply stunning. Looking forward to saying 'bienvenue' to @TVSanjeev later ce soir. A bientot!"
Ah bonjour!!! Just arrived in France for the final leg of the #Unforgotten 5 shoot & Paris in the spring is simply stunning. Looking forward to saying 'bienvenue' to @TVSanjeev later ce soir. A bientot! pic.twitter.com/zX6sfflPv9June 13, 2022
On June 15, 2022, Lang posted a picture from a beautiful street in Paris, where filming had taken place. He captioned this "Et c'est une 'wrap'!! Series 5 of #Unforgotten now in the can. Thankyou to our French crew for their sterling efforts in Paris, see you all on the other side of post production in January. Aurevoir."
Sanjeev Bhaskar, who enjoys sharing pictures of the travels of Sunny's backpack during filming, posted a picture of the infamous bag at the Gare Du Nord in France. He wrote "Fabulous #Unforgotten experience all round. My thanks also to the cast and crew of S5. I will be posting the French adventures of #sunnybackpack as an extra thing over the next few weeks. Here's the first:"
Et c'est une 'wrap'!!Series 5 of #Unforgotten now in the can. Thankyou to our French crew for their sterling efforts in Paris, see you all on the other side of post production in January. Aurevoir. pic.twitter.com/QYZRdwHDNMJune 15, 2022
A substantial amount of the series 5 plot will be set in Hammersmith. Lang said in a statement the latest instalment would be "A tantalising murder mystery of course, but also one which holds up a mirror to the state of our nation - and this series perhaps more so than any other." The team's first case involves the discovery of human remains at a property undergoing renovation in Hammersmith.
Jessie and Sunny are tasked with finding out how long the remains have been there - was the murder carried out in the 1930’s, or more recently? The characters of Jay, Bele, Tony and Karol, become central to the mystery, whom in typical Unforgotten style, initially appear unconnected to the victim.
Unforgotten series 5 episodes
There will be 6 episodes of Unforgotten altogether. Most new ITV shows usually become a boxset on ITVX once the first episode has aired. However, this won't be the case with Unforgotten.
Viewers will have to watch the show in the traditional way, by waiting for weekly episodes. Only when all 6 have finished airing, will the series become available for watching altogether on ITVX. In a statement about the influences Chris Lang drew upon when writing the new season of the show, his response was a little saddening. He said "When I first started conceiving series 5, I knew I wanted to write about austerity and what effect it had had on our society over the previous 10 years or so."
He continued "I could never have predicted that our country would now be leaning into austerity 2.0, and that all of the ideas and themes that the series lays out, primarily about the failure of modern economic theory to create a fairer society, would be even more painfully relevant today than they were two and a half years ago. Welcome to Unforgotten 5."
Unforgotten: What happened to Cassie?
Cassie died from brain injuries sustained in a car accident, during the Unforgotten series 4 finale. For fans wondering if this was a ruse and Nicola Walker might return, this is very much not the case.
Speaking to Radio Times (opens in new tab) about Cassie's death, Nicola Walker revealed a particular reason she felt guilty about leaving the show. She said "On reflection, if we'd known covid was coming, we would have given people a less depressing storyline. I feel guilty because, when it came out, I thought, ‘Crikey, we could have given them something more cheerful. The last thing they need is to be made to feel really sad about this brilliant cop.'"
She added "I’m not on social media, but when the final episode went out, I almost wanted to join Twitter to tell everyone that I didn’t walk away from the show, nor did they ask me to leave. It was simply that Chris and I thought it was a fantastic, impactful story. I love the irony of this brilliant woman dying an accidental death that wouldn’t be investigated in a show about complicated investigations. We hoped people wouldn't feel we were being cruel by serving up this incredibly sad story."
Unforgotten series 5 return: Fan reaction
One viewer sent a tweet to Sanjeev Bhaskar, to wish him luck for the series 5 premiere. They wrote "@TVSanjeev Hi Sanjeev. I am really looking forward to seeing you in series 5 of the brilliant drama Unforgotten @UnforgottenTV I hope your new boss is as cool as your last #unforgotten #GreatTV.
Another added (opens in new tab) "just watched unforgotten series 4 in prep for series 5 and I had forgotten how brilliant you all where especially you with the tears and sorrow following cassie's death. Well done incredibly sad let's hope the next series is as good, different but good."
@TVSanjeev Hi Sanjeev. I am really looking forward to seeing you in series 5 of the brilliant drama Unforgotten @UnforgottenTV I hope your new boss is as cool as your last #unforgotten #GreatTVFebruary 23, 2023
Annoyed they'd have to wait to watch it, another viewer tweeted (opens in new tab) "I can’t believe I’ll have to miss tonight’s episode, as the other half is working in the evening/night and I’m under strict instructions:’ DO NOT watch it on your own.’" In reference to Sunny's famous backpack, another added (opens in new tab) "Looking forward to the backpack coming back tonight when Unforgotten is back on TV. We don't have Nicola Walker anymore, but at least we still have Sunny's backpack."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and telling you why you should watch them.
