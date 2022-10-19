Victoria Beckham teases she's off to sample 'David's sticky stuff' in cheeky TikTok video

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham has teased fans that she's off to sample 'David's sticky stuff' in cheeky TikTok video.

The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer has a huge fan following on social media and she has sent fans pulses racing with a cheeky innuendo into her personal life as she gave fans a glimpse of David's hobby's at their Cotswold mansion.

It comes as David Beckham gives fans the first-look of him in action in new Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad (opens in new tab) .

Victoria, jokingly commentates as husband David, who is an avid bee-keeper, collects his honey (opens in new tab) from the bee hives in their garden.

She can be heard telling her almost 800,000 followers she is off to 'sample [the honey] and let [us] know what David's sticky stuff tastes like, and mark it out of ten' as she approaches their lavish, Grade II Listed home.

And fans have found her tongue in cheek choice of words amusing. One fan wrote, "Surely she knows exactly what she’s saying 😂😂"

Another fan put, "Victoria doesn’t get enough credit for how hilariously funny she is 😂 I love her 🥰"

And a third fan added, "How on earth did she say that with a straight face 😂 sampling David’s sticky stuff 😂😂😂😂"

Meanwhile, another fan begged, "Please let that be the product name! 😂😂😂" and another agreed and added, "if this isn't marketed as "David's Sticky Stuff" I'm not buying."

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

David erected the DIY beehive back in June 2020 and at the time Victoria filmed a video of him hard at work. "David decided to start building beehives," VB said in the video, and added, "Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied, "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

On World Honey Bee day in August, David shared, "What a buzzzz, who would’ve thought honey harvesting would become my favourite thing to do. Happy #WorldHoneyBeeDay."

And Victoria, who is mum to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, later teased him on his outfit choice, begging him, "Please don’t wear that boilersuit home."

Watch this space for what they decide to call the honey and where it's available from if they branch out as stockists of 'David's sticky stuff'.