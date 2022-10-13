Disney+ gives David Beckham fans first look at ‘inspirational’ documentary Save Our Squad

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney+ (opens in new tab) has teamed up with former professional footballer David Beckham to deliver an 'inspirational' documentary about a team of young grassroots footballers struggling to stay in the league.

With years of footballing experience under his belt, the former England and Manchester United star is going back to his roots in East London to help a team of youngsters realise their potential and not give up on their football dreams.

Speaking about the upcoming six-part documentary, David shared a clip from the upcoming show for fans on Instagram, and captioned it, "Save Our Squad. A privilege to work with these boys and follow their season so closely. A story of resilience and hard work, both on and off the field. Streaming November 9th 🎥⚽️ @disneyplus #SaveOurSquad."

Save Our Squad is a heart-warming series that sees Beckham return to the East London football pitches where he played as a child. Here he will mentor a young grassroots side who are struggling to survive in the league. Beckham and his team will take these players, their coach, and their community on an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime. Save our Squad will be executive produced by Sean Doyle for Disney.

And fans have praised the first-look clip of the show. One fan put, "Please, more inspirational programming like this!! Love it!!"

Another fan said, "Amazing can’t wait to watch this! ✨"

While a third fan added, "OMG 😲 this is amazing news😍"

Sean Doyle, Director of Unscripted, said, “We are so thrilled to welcome David Beckham to Disney+. This is a fantastic opportunity to show the importance and impact of grassroots football in communities in the UK. The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage – everything David had in his own playing days!”

David Beckham added, “It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game. I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project.”

Save Our Squad airs on November 9th 2022 on Disney+.

