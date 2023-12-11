What is Leave the World Behind based on?
Everything we know about Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts
If you're looking for something to watch when the kids are in bed, then you might be flicking through Netflix wondering what Leave the World Behind is based on.
Julia Roberts is back on screens but instead of starring in her usual romantic comedy films like Ticket to Paradise, the star is back for a family-based apocalyptic thriller that will leave you sat on the edge of your seat - and thinking about what you'd do in the face of a cyber attack when the world grinds to a halt.
Speaking about the new Netflix movie, director Sam Esmail explained to Netflix's Tudum, "I had been interested in doing a disaster movie for a while, and I specifically wanted to do one surrounding a cyber attack because I don't think a lot of people have a concrete idea of what that would look like or how detrimental it would be, not just in America, but globally."
"The impact of technology on society is something that I've always been fascinated by because I really do think it dramatically changed the way we interact and evolve as people."
As we look at how the families become part of its narrative...
What is Leave the World Behind based on?
Leave the World Behind is based on the National Book Award-nominated novel Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam. It follows two families fighting for survival amid an inexplicable blackout where nothing is likely to go back to normal.
Any parent might think that a break in technology might solve your family problems, especially if you're constantly trying to get your kids to spend less time on their electronic devices. But when it's more than just the case of a temporary power cut or being unable to find your phone charger, these two families soon start to realise something isn't quite right.
The apocalyptic thriller is from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie).
Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers, G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la), arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs.
The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.
The author Rumaan Alam is the executive producer of the film alongside Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman and Nick Krishnamurthy.
Who is in the cast of Leave the World Behind?
- Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford
- Mahershala Ali as G.H. Scott
- Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford
- Myha'la as Ruth Scott
- Farrah Mackenzie as Rose Sandford
- Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford
- Kevin Bacon as Danny
In other Entertainment news, if you're a fan of psychological thrillers you might wonder what is Platform 7 based on? or if you've been tuned in to Netflix's Bad Surgeon you might want to know where is Paolo Macchiarini now?
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life and has more than 16 years of experience in newspapers, magazines and online. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings and reality show line-ups including Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Katherine Ryan hits back at mum-shamers who trolled her over drinking wine while breastfeeding
The comedian does not want your parenting advice
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why King Charles missed Prince Louis’ debut at ‘beloved-daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert
The five-year-old made his first ever appearance at The Princess Of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
What is Platform 7 based on? Everything we know about ITV's gripping new drama
The psychological thriller has viewers wanting to know what Platform 7 is based on
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
What is My Life with the Walter Boys based on? Origins of the Netflix drama
What is My Life with the Walter Boys based on? We delve into the interesting origins of the Netflix coming-of-age drama that you don't want to miss.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Paolo Macchiarini now? Netflix's Bad Surgeon tells of his botched surgeries and secret family
Where is Paolo Macchiarini now? Netflix's Bad Surgeon tells the tragic tale of his botched surgeries that destroyed lives, and the secret family he kept hidden.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Who is Mel's father from Virgin River? The holiday episodes explained
Who is Mel's father from Virgin River? Two bonus holiday episodes answered the question about Mel's parentage, and it's not who viewers expected.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
15 ways Netflix’s Leo tackles the anxieties of modern parenting - and #9 is an important lesson for everyone
It's making both kids and adults feel seen
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
BBC Three's Such Brave Girls shows us how the mistakes our mothers make will continue to be passed down to our daughters - it's uncomfortable viewing, but our TV critic loved it
Such Brave Girls is a comedy brilliantly balancing grotesque humour with intergenerational trauma, while pointing out why women's mental health makes us uncomfortable.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
What happened to Joanne Hayes and where is she now? The woman wrongly accused in the Kerry babies case
A Channel 4 documentary delves into the suffering of one single mother at the hands of the Irish police, and viewers want to know what happened to Joanne Hayes.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
“I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard” Megan Fox on the reality of co-parenting
The Transformers actress opens up about her experience – and it's pretty heartbreaking
By Daniella Gray Published