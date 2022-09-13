Ticket to Paradise: Release date, what is it about and where was it shot?
All you need to know about the new George Clooney rom-com starring Julia Roberts.
The release date of new rom-com Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts has been postponed.
The romantic comedy was due to be released on Friday 16th September but universal has confirmed that "out of respect to the Royal Family" following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), aged 96, the film will be released on Tuesday 20th September - the day after the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab).
As we look at all you need to know about the re-scheduled release which see's Julia Roberts reunite on screen with George Clooney after starring together in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster....
Where can I watch Ticket to Paradise 2022?
You can watch Ticket to Paradise at cinemas from Tuesday 20th September - later than originally planned due to Universal deciding to push back the film release "out of respect to the Royal Family". A Universal spokesperson shared the following statement with Deadline, “With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral out of respect to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”
What is Ticket to Paradise movie about?
Ticket to Paradise is a movie about two divorced parents David and Georgia (played by George Clooney (opens in new tab) and Julia Roberts) who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they made 25 years prior.
Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo also star as Wren Butler and Paul respectively in the movie that was written by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, writer of the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films) with Daniel Pipski.
If you can't wait to see what the film or want a sneaky peek at George Clooney in action, check out the official trailer below...
How long is Ticket to Paradise?
Ticket to Paradise has a running time of one hour and 44 minutes long. Directed by Ol Parker, it is due for North America release on 21st September. An early roll out of the film saw it released in Spain, Brazil and upcoming releases planned for Germany and Austria ahead of the UK, with France, Italy, Mexico and Korea in October. Followed by a Japan release on November 3.
Where was Ticket to Paradise shot?
Ticket to Paradise was shot on location in Queensland, Australia. Filming was aided by incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.
During filming Julia was staying in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids - five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella - stayed in a rental close by.
George told Deadline, “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids. I would come out in the early mornings and be like, ‘Caa-caa,’ and Julia would come out and be like, ‘Caa-caa.’ And then we’d bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids.”
Meanwhile, Julia confessed that George and Amal had helped her cope with being away from family.
She explained, “The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”
