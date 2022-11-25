Why is David Walliams set to 'quit' Britain's Got Talent? What did he say and who is rumoured to replace him?

Britain's Got Talent fans are wondering why is David Walliams set to 'quit' BGT - as they ask what did he say and who is rumoured to replace him?

The comedian turned children's author, was forced to apologise earlier this month for making foul-mouthed comments about contestants during a break of filming the ITV reality show back in 2020.

The contest, which has been going since 2007, has Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams on the judging panel where they give their critique of contestants (opens in new tab).

Why has David Walliams 'quit' Britain's Got Talent?

David Walliams has reportedly decided to 'quit' Britain's Got Talent because he feels it's "time to move on and focus on his other projects." According to The Sun (opens in new tab), a source said: “He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on.”

It's understood that David is yet to make a formal confirmation on his departure but it is expected in the coming weeks.

But a source close to the funnyman said, “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time

"Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel.”

“He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it feels like time to move on and focus on his other projects."

The source added, "His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.

“His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him.

“But for David it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on.”

A BGT spokesperson said, "The judging panel for Britain's Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course."

They told the PA news agency, "It's still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year's show.

"No decision, though, has been made as yet."

What did David Walliams say?

David Walliams called one contestant a "c***" three times and mocked another during breaks in BGT filming back in 2020. The remarks were discovered after a transcript of the ITV show was leaked.

In a statement, David told the Guardian, 'I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

In a statement at the time, ITV said, "We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain's Got Talent.

"Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Thames said, "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

"Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."

A spokesman for Cowell and Syco Entertainment, the co-producer of Britain's Got Talent, said, "We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not.

'Britain's Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language.'

Who is rumoured to replace David Walliams on BGT?

Fans are already speculating who might replace David Walliams on BGT - a recent online poll on a Digital Spy forum, has Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Piers Morgan, Louis Walsh, Mo Gilligan and Bruno Tonioli among the celebrity suggestions.

