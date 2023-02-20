When is Daisy Jones and the Six coming out? Amazon Prime release date, trailer, cast

March marks the month when fans can see Daisy Jones and the Six on screen.

What do you get when you mix an ethereal folk singer with an up-and-coming rock band in 1970's America? A smash hit called Daisy Jones and the Six, that's what. Or at least that's the premise of the new Amazon Prime series. The show sees Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin pick up the guitar and channel his inner rockstar in a story that gives audiences heartbreak, fame, sex, drugs, and rock n roll.

Daisy Jones and the Six was co-executively produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company Hello Sunshine. Behind the recent book-to-screen adaptations of Where the Crawdad Sings (opens in new tab) and From Scratch (opens in new tab), it's safe to say that many fans are excited to feast their eyes on the Prime show. Here's when Daisy Jones and the Six comes out and what you need to know about the story and all-star cast.

When is Daisy Jones and the Six coming out?

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six will be released on Amazon Prime on March 3, 2023 for both UK and US viewers. The series has 10 episodes in total and is being released in four stages, with the finale dropping March 24.

The Daisy Jones and the Six start date additionally coincides with the show's soundtrack release. Aurora is a full length album that features 24 songs performed by the band in the series. Vocals by Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon - who make up Daisy Jones and the Six in the show - can all be heard on the soundtrack.

The official Daisy Jones and the Six trailer was teased by Amazon on February 16. It starts with Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) meeting Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) in a recording studio for the first time to perform the song he wrote Honeycomb.

The trailer then flits forward to the song being a success, with the band becoming famous and embarking on a statewide tour. As lead vocalists Billy and Daisy grow closer on the road and indeed on stage, it seems to cause friction between Billy and his wife Camila (Camila Murrone).

"It's what people want to see. It's an act," he tells a teary-eyed Camila. But it looks like his wife isn't the only one seeking answers.

"Tell me that there's nothing going on between us," says Daisy in a scene where she confronts Billy. "Tell me that i'm crazy."

Cue punch-ups, guitars being smashed and a whole lot of chaos. The trailer ends with the two leads back in the studio, ending the song on the line: "We can make a good thing bad."

What is Daisy Jones and the Six about?

Daisy Jones and the Six is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins-Reid. It tells the story of a fictional 1970s band made up of lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne and how their electric chemistry led to fame and fortune publicly and falling outs privately.

The Amazon Prime series looks to follow the book's narrative, showing the band's humble beginnings, meteoric rise and shock ending - when the pair called it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field stadium.

The book's style follows an interview structure. Band members and family members reflect and recollect the events of being part of the Daisy Jones and the Six story decades later.

"Set to the soundtrack of original music from the Daisy Jones & the Six—this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers," reads the official synopsis.

Fans who have read the book on which it's based on have been quick to compare the story with that of real-life band Fleetwood Mac. Many believe Daisy Jones represents musician Stevie Knicks, with Billy Dunne suggestive of Lindsay Buckingham. Author Taylor Jenkins Reid herself has even cited the two as her inspiration in a Hello Sunshine blog post (opens in new tab). Whilst comparisons and interpretations are welcomed, the author has confirmed that the story and the band itself are both fictional.

Daisy Jones and the Six: Cast list

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Ayesha Harris as Bernie

During the audition process, Riley Keough made an impression with casting directors, who she told: "I was put on this earth to be Daisy."

Of the titular character, Riley told The New York Times (opens in new tab): "Daisy is complicated. I didn’t identify with Daisy’s desire to sing and write songs, because that’s something I had never done. What I connected with was Daisy’s artistry and how she felt, not being taken seriously as a young woman."

Whilst Riley hasn't written songs before, her family sure has a history of it. Riley is the grandaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley and daughter of the late singer-songwriter Lisa-Marie Presley. You could say her musical heritage makes her perfect for the part.

Daisy shares the stage with fellow frontman Billy Dunne played by Peaky Blinders, Me Before You and Hunger Games hunk Sam Claflin. He admitted to Gentleman's Journal (opens in new tab) that "I’d never picked up a guitar in my life" before the role. As it turned out the pandemic gave the 36-year-old some much needed time to get acquainted with the instrument. "Genuinely, I’m thanking my lucky stars for the extra practice," he continues. "Because, originally, I only had five weeks to learn the guitar. That would have been a very different series…"

The rest of the band is comprised of rising US and UK acting talent. Suki Waterhouse - currently dating Robert Pattinson - plays keyboardist Karen Sirko (a piano novice before the role). Will Harrison plays the lead guitarist and Billy's brother Graham Dunne, whilst Sebastian Chacon plays the drummer Warren Rojas (his name in the book is Warren Rhodes). Josh Whitehouse completes the band as bassist Eddie Roundtree - and he marks one of the only actors who played the instrument before beign cast.

When was Daisy Jones and the Six filmed?

Filming for Daisy Jones and the Six began in September 2021 and wrapped in May 2022. Production was originally supposed to start in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filming finished in New Orleans, but other locations included Los Angeles, Greek capital Athens and the Greek island of Hydra. As shooting got underway in 2021, covid protocals such as wearing masking and daily testing took place on set.

Actress Riley Keough commemorated the end of filming for Daisy Jones and the Six in May 2022, noting how it had taken three years for the project to come together.

