Foodies everywhere are desperate to know when is Masterchef: The Professionals 2022's final as the latest series of the BBC One cooking show enters its second month on the air.

Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 has kept Britain's food nerds glued to their screens ever since the series dropped on November 2, with fans already wondering when is the final episode of the addictive cooking competition.

As the cost-of-living (opens in new tab) crisis escalates and people across the nation look for ways to save money on food (opens in new tab), the culinary show has provided much-needed escapism for cash-strapped folks looking for some delicious distraction. Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 has also welcomed the addition of new judge, Anna Haugh, much to the excitement of the show's longtime viewers. The Irish chef and owner of Chelsea's Myrtle restaurant replaces Monica Galetti, who had been on the expert panel for 14 years. She joins Michelin star-winning chefs Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace in the quest to find the best Masterchef recipes (opens in new tab) out there.

When is Masterchef: The Professionals final 2022?

The final of Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 will air on BBC One in December. An exact date is yet to be confirmed, but it looks like it will air in the second week of December - shortly after the semi-final.

Finals week officially kicks off with Episodes 16 and 17 on December 7, when the six remaining contenders will battle out for a coveted spot in the final four. On December 8, the semi-final of Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 will air. Each finalist will be asked to create an imaginative dish inspired by a location close to their heart, which should also deliver the technical skills and excellent flavors the judges have come to expect from the talented chefs.

They'll also be asked to make showstopping dishes for a dining room full of the UK's leading food critics, including Jay Rayner, William Sitwell, and Leyla Kazim.

Who won Masterchef: The Professionals 2021?

Dan Lee won MasterChef: The Professionals 2021. The 29-year-old from Birmingham bagged the coveted title after being hailed by the judges for the 'innovative flavors' of his Asian and European-inspired dishes.

His final menu included a three-course meal of Singaporean chili crab, Singaporean chicken, and rice and smoked hay treacle tart with pickled ginger, shisho leaf and clotted cream ice cream. The delicious plates gave him the edge over his fellow finalists, Liam Rogers and Aaron Middleton, and he was crowned the winner of the BBC One show's 14th series.

"It’s an overwhelming feeling," he said in response to the news. "It’s incredible. This competition has meant everything. It’s built my confidence and now I really know what it means to back yourself."

"It has been such a delight to watch a chef like you develop, grow, and discover what you’re about," judge Monica Galetti said. "Thank you for sharing that with us."

Dan Lee has returned to Birmingham since winning MasterChef: The Professionals 2021, and appears to currently be working on private events. He has also continued to showcase his succulent dishes on Instagram, many of which have been inspired by his travels around Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

"I have worked around the world in countries such as Singapore, Thailand, France, New Zealand, Greece, and more," Lee writes on his website. "My heritage combined with my passion and love for travel has enabled me to gain experience and techniques from all different cultures and cuisine to create a unique approach to my cuisine.”

Do MasterChef winners get paid?

Unfortunately, there is no cash prize for MasterChef UK winners. Champions receive a nice trophy and a coveted title, but sadly, they won't be getting any money for their hard work.

This lack of a cash prize also applies to the winners of the Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab), where uncooked bread is the closest participants will get to any hefty dough on the series.

It's a different case altogether, however, across the pond. As well as the trophy and title, winners of Masterchef US receive a $250,000 cash prize and the right to publish their own cookbook. That sounds more like it!

Where to watch Masterchef: The Professionals 2022

Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One. You can also catch-up with the episodes after they air by visiting the iPlayer website. (opens in new tab)

Netflix also has previous seasons of Masterchef available to watch too, if you fancy rewatching your favourite winners and runner-ups over the years.

