Who left The Great British Bake Off last night? The latest baker to leave the iconic tent revealed

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night might be the question on your mind as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith decided whose cake wasn’t enough to secure a place in the next round.

Whilst for many people the end of August and start of September means children going back to school and the approach of autumn, for baking enthusiasts the question of when Bake Off starts for 2022 (opens in new tab) likely sprung quickly into their minds. The Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up (opens in new tab) was announced earlier this month, leaving fans in no doubt that this was going to be a fabulous series.

Over the years so many Great British Bake Off contestants (opens in new tab) have gone on to great things and now new bakers entered the tent to battle it out for the chance to be crowned Star Baker and progress one step closer to the final.

But who left The Great British Bake Off last night and who got the prestigious accolade of Star Baker? We reveal what you need to know after episode 1…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead!*

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

The one who left The Great British Bake Off last night was Will, whose efforts during Cake Week sadly weren’t enough to keep him in the competition. In the Signature Challenge they were tasked with creating mini sandwich cakes and the former Charity Director from London didn’t have the best time of it. Will opted to make ginger and caramel square cakes including no fewer than three types of ginger but unfortunately his buttercream split twice during the bake.

Prue described his cakes as “a bit disappointing” whilst Paul added, “It’s a bit bland. There’s ginger, but not enough. There’s a caramel undertone - but it’s got no hero in there which is what you need.”

Next came the Technical Challenge where the bakers had to make a six-tier red velvet cake and Will came ninth. This was followed by the Showstopper Challenge where the contestants had to bake a cake version of their home. Whilst Will’s design was praised, particularly by presenter Noel Fielding who said he lives nearby to Will, Prue and Paul found it too dry in texture.

“I feel it defines a contemporary vision of Britishness”After sadly leaving the Tent, Will took time to reflect on his Bake Off experience in this lovely letter to all you #GBBO fans… pic.twitter.com/vP1S6pm5mySeptember 13, 2022 See more

Ultimately, this sealed Will’s Bake Off fate and he was announced as the first person to leave the iconic tent. Reflecting on his short but sweet time on the show afterwards, Will wrote a lovely letter to fans that was shared on social media.

It read, “Wow, how amazing it has been to bake in the Bake Off tent! For me Bake Off is something really special, I feel it defines a contemporary vision of Britishness - a diverse, dynamic, friendly, creative, supportive and loving place brought together by a shared passion for baking. I feel so honored to be part of that. Thank you, and let's make cake! Will”.

Who got Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off?

Whilst Will was the one who left The Great British Bake Off last night, it was Janusz who became Star Baker. He got off to a flying start in the competition in Cake Week and few will forget his meticulously-created cakes in the Signature - even if Paul believed there was a little too much alcohol in them. Janusz came seventh in the Technical and then really shone in the Showstopper with a beautiful cake rendition of his mother’s apartment, complete with flower decorations.

Judges Prue and Paul loved it and after Janusz was proclaimed Star Baker of Cake Week, fans saw him making a phone call to loved ones to tell them all about it.

“I just wanted to tell you that I win Star Caker in the Bake Week,” he said excitedly, much to the delight of fans who found this tiny mistake adorable.

“I just wanted to tell you I won Star Caker in Bake Week” 😂Oh Janusz, never change! ❤️❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/H8JTOfkK8iSeptember 13, 2022 See more

“He makes me so happy”, one person commented warmly.

Whilst another echoed this sentiment, saying, “So genuine... brilliant!”

“Well done Janusz, what a first week! I think you will achieve great things in coming weeks”, a third person wrote.

After his very first time in the Bake Off tent, it’s clear that new Star Baker Janusz has won many fans’ hearts.

What week is it on The Great British Bake Off next week?

Next week on The Great British Bake Off is Biscuit Week where the remaining bakers will be putting their skills to the ultimate test once again. From the preview shown so far at the end of the first episode, the Signature Challenge will see them create some kind of illusion with macarons, a classic Technical and the Showstopper Challenge will see them have to make some sort of highly-decorated biscuit mask.

Episode 1 of The Great British Bake Off 2022 is now available to catch-up on via All 4 and further episodes will be broadcast on Wednesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.