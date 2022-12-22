When is the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022? Release date, cast and plot

The murderous island of Saint Marie will be back on our screens this Christmas, with viewers wanting to know when is the Death in Paradise Christmas special?

Death in Paradise got its first-ever seasonal special last Christmas and it was such a success that we can now look forward to another in 2022. The gripping whodunnit has so far run for 11 seasons and proved itself to be enduringly popular with viewers - so much so that many want to know where is Death in Paradise filmed (opens in new tab) and it even has it's own spin-off show, Beyond Paradise (opens in new tab).

Those of us who've been poring the Christmas TV schedule (opens in new tab) to organise our festive viewing have been eager to know when all the best shows and movies will be on, so find out here when is the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022...

When is the Death in Paradise Christmas special?

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 will air on Sunday 26 December - Boxing Day - at 9pm on BBC One. After this, it will be available to catch up on via BBC iPlayer too.

Ralf Little, who plays leading character DI Neville Parker, has said of the festive episode: "It feels special, being on TV at Christmas. I've been lucky to do it a few times with The Royle Family, and I'm very happy to be doing it all over again".

Almost time to go ✈️ back to Saint Marie! Catch the #DeathInParadise Christmas special on Boxing Day, 9pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/Wo5Jlc1qhUDecember 13, 2022 See more

Executive producer Tim Key added: "We had been wanting to do a Death In Paradise Christmas special for years, and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant. We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see."

Along with the festive special, the BBC has also announced when Death in Paradise season 12 will start, with the upcoming series premiering on Friday January 6.

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 plot

Both the BBC and the cast have said that the Death in Paradise Christmas special will be "spooky". The plot sees a true crime podcaster is murdered during one of his investigations.

Executive producer Tim Key has said of the episode: "We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see.

"The special has a Ghost story Christmas feel to it. I think people are going to really like it. It's not designed to scare the kids, but it's unsettling, like Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol."

Cast member Tahj Miles, who plays officer Marlon Pryce, confirmed the "spooky" theme in an interview BT (opens in new tab), saying: "It was described as spooky in the script, but when we actually got to this haunted house, it really was something. I was pretty convinced it was haunted. I love horror movies and spooky movies, so I loved that. That was my first opportunity to live out my horror movie dream – it was less spooky for me and more just great fun."

Meanwhile, Don Warrington, who plays the Commissioner, revealed: "We explore a character's past with the Ghost of Christmas past format… and there are many ghosts! That was fun to explore, fun to play. It allows all the characters to go somewhere different. It packs a punch and like all good stories has power."

(Image credit: BBC)

And it sounds like there might be a bit of romance in the festive episode too. The end of the most recent series saw Neville enter the dating world by posting his profile in the final episode, after failing to win Florence's heart. But we think Neville might be moving on in the Christmas special, as the BBC teased he may have found love in an airport car park.

They said: "Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child. Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices. And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?"

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 cast

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

as DI Neville Parker Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas

as DS Naomi Thomas Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce

as Officer Marlon Pryce Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine

as Catherine Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

as Darlene Curtis Chelsea Edge as Sophie

as Sophie Les Dennis (Coronation Street) and Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) are confirmed as guest stars for the episode.

