Where is Beyond Paradise filmed? Filming locations of the Death in Paradise spin-off

Following the release date announcement of the Death in Paradise spin-off (opens in new tab), fans want to know where is Beyond Paradise filmed.

Just like TV viewers are eager to know where is Death in Paradise filmed (opens in new tab) - the whodunit TV show set on the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Marie - now the same question is being asked of the upcoming show Beyond Paradise, which sees Kris Marshall return to his role as DI Humphrey Goodman alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, only in this series they've returned to the UK.

Following the Death in Paradise Christmas special (opens in new tab), fans of the favourite TV show were looking forward to series 12, the first episode of which aired on January 6. And while viewers may now be dreading the latest series wrapping up, the good news is that they won't have to wait long for the next dose of murder mystery, now that the Beyond Paradise release date has been announced.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

Beyond Paradise is filmed in locations across Cornwall and the South West of England. During filming, the cast were spotted in Looe, the Tamar Valley, Bere Ferrers and Weir Quay.

Filming for the series began in August 2022, and in September Kris Marshall and the rest of the crew were spotted by a bridge in Looe town centre, before moving to the fire station and then The Sail Loft restaurant, according to local resident Allan Collins, who spoke to Cornwall Live (opens in new tab).

Speaking to Radio Times (opens in new tab), the series' writer Tony Jordan said the show will look "100 per cent as beautiful as Death in Paradise", with the team having filmed in "glorious Devon". He added, "You know what? It may rain less, because we film in the rainy season in Guadeloupe."

Where is Beyond Paradise set?

The Death in Paradise spin-off is set in Shipton Abbott, Devon. The series picks up after DI Humphrey Goodman followed fiancée Martha Lloyd back to London, and now the pair find themselves in Martha's home town.

The BBC has said the series will see the pair temporarily living with Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn), and the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

Where can I watch Beyond Paradise?

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One on Friday 24 February. You can also watch the new series on BBC iPlayer as well as Britbox - for which you can now sign up for a seven day free trial (opens in new tab).

