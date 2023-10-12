When is the new PAW Patrol movie coming out? (It's sooner than you think)

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the school half-term approaches parents are wondering when is the new PAW Patrol movie coming out?

Skye, Rubble, Rocky and friends are back with a new adventure in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a Canadian computer-animated superhero comedy film based on the television series PAW Patrol and the sequel to the 2021 film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

If you're looking for things to do with the kids aside from finding out where do kids eat free, then a trip to the cinema could be just the thing

And Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment have teamed up to bring fans another instalment of the action for 2023.

As we look at all you need to know ahead of its release...

When is the new PAW Patrol movie coming out?

The new PAW Patrol movie is coming out in cinemas on Friday 13th October 2023 and the timing is great for parents looking for things to do with the kids in the upcoming half-term holidays or perhaps as an early Halloween treat that's not sweets.

And the movie has already been released in Canada and the United States on 29 September and here's what one fan had to say about it, "Just got back from seeing Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie again for the second time. I’m so happy I got to experience seeing the pups twice on the big screen...At the end it was nice that everyone was clapping I’m glad they enjoyed it."

Another fan wrote, "Super cute movie! My two and four-year-old loved it"

While a third fan put, "We wouldn’t have it any other way. I loveddddddddddd it. Will be buying it as soon as it’s available for streaming."

The movie is already ranked at #1 in the World.

What is the plot of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie?

The plot of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is centred on the lovable pooches magically gaining superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains.

As the team springs into action to save the city, Skye soon learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

The whole pack is here! Meet the voices behind the characters of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and get your tickets now - only in theatres this Friday. https://t.co/KrIx0Tj8UG #PAWPatrolMovie pic.twitter.com/O8BUu4UfuXSeptember 26, 2023 See more

Where can I watch PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie?

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is in cinemas in Canada and the US now, meanwhile in the UK it will be released nationwide in cinemas from Friday 13th October 2023, check your local cinemas for ticket and screening availability or using the cinema location search facility on the official PAW Patrol website.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie trailer

The official PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie trailer was released back in July and it sees members of The Paw Patrol swap their badges for capes for this latest adventure. There is a star-studded voice cast which includes Callum Shoniker as Rocky, Christian Corrao as Marshall, Christian Convery as Chase, McKenna Grace as Skye, Luxton Handspiker as Rubble, Nylan Parthipan as Zuma and Marsai Martin as Liberty. Other notable cast members include Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, North West, Saint West, James Marsden and Kristen Bell.

You can watch the trailer below...