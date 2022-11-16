When is Wednesday coming out on Netflix? Release date for Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off
The Addams Family fans can't wait!
Wednesday is about to hit Netflix, much to the excitement of fans of the original Addams Family franchise.
If you're looking for a supernatural take on Never Have I Ever (opens in new tab) or enjoy creepy shows like The Watcher (opens in new tab), Wednesday could be for you.
Directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as the 'new' Wednesday Addams (opens in new tab), the coming-of-age horror series will land on the US streaming service later this month.
According to its description, viewers can look forward to a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" depicting the Gothic teenager's life at Nevermore Academy. Major drama is to be expected as Wednesday attempts to harness her budding psychic powers, all while also preventing a 'monstrous killing spree' in the local town and solving a murder mystery that entangled her parents over two decades ago.
When is Wednesday coming out on Netflix?
Tim Burton's Wednesday will arrive on Netflix on November 23, much to the delight of longtime Addams Family fans. The upcoming comedy series, which began filming in Romania in September 2021 and wrapped in March 2022, will feature eight episodes. The first half of Season 1 was directed by Tim Burton himself, while the second half was directed by Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall.
Netflix teased Wednesday with a spooky title sequence on Youtube last week, adding even more excitement to the countdown for the iconic show's spin-off. Viewers were quick to share their anticipation in the comment section, with many celebrating both the involvement of Tim Burton and the return of Christina Ricci, who played the original Wednesday Addams.
Wednesday on Netflix: Cast
- Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
- Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems
- Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott
- Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin
- Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin
- Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe
- Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, colorful roommate of Wednesday
- Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, a siren
- Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus
- Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, a vampire
- Christina Ricci as Marylin Thornhill
What is Christina Ricci's role in Wednesday?
Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the original Addams Family films, will return for Netflix's Wednesday.
Rather than reprising her role as the fictional morbid teenager, however, she has been recast as Marilyn Thornhill. It remains a mystery just who exactly Marilyn Thornhill is, but by the looks of Netflix's trailer for the series, she's likely a staff member at Wednesday's school, Nevermore Academy. She appears at the end of the dramatic teaser, introducing herself to Wednesday in what appears to be her new dormitory.
What is the age rating of Wednesday on Netflix?
Despite its Gothic themes, Wednesday on Netflix is unlikely to give you restless nights. The series does carry a TV-14 rating, however, due to its scenes of mild violence.
