The Watcher Netflix: How many episodes and is it a true story?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Watcher is coming to Netflix ahead of Halloween scary season and fans are wondering how many episodes and is it based on a true story?

If you've got your Halloween decorations (opens in new tab) sorted and some spooky Halloween recipes (opens in new tab) in the oven, why not settle down to watch a scary series.

The Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, but it quickly becomes a living hell. An ominous letters from someone calling themselves “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighbourhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

As we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...

How many episodes of The Watcher are there?

There are seven episodes of The Watcher coming to Netflix when it launches on 13th October, 2022. After the first episode is streamed, all remaining six episodes will be available for fans to binge or watch at their own leisure.

The story is centred on a Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts), who just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey. But after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realise the neighbourhood is less than welcoming.

There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. Then there’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbours Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines.

Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themselves “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorising the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighbourhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is The Watcher based on a true story?

The Watcher is inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey after New York Magazine The Cut published The Watcher - a 2018 article by Reeves Wiedeman - which chronicled a family being stalked by a mysterious and threatening letter writer. It became the basis of the upcoming Netflix limited series created by Ryan Murphy, despite originally being set for a film.

The real-life case started on June 2014 and involved the move of the Broaddus family who upon buying their dream home for $1.3m, and preparing to move in, found a strange letter addressed to the new occupants in the mail. The anonymous writer detailed how he had been watching the house for decades and even knew things about the Broaddus family.

After instructing the police, the Broaddus family started to receive more letters. The anonymous writer would only identify himself as “The Watcher” in the many letters but would continue to threaten them.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inevitably the family became suspicious of their neighbours as they tried to work out who the mysterious stalker was while turning their dream house move into a living nightmare.

Eventually, the Broaddus family couldn’t take it anymore and put the house back on the market. The house was sold in July 2019.

Related Netflix Features:

Video of the week