When is New Amsterdam coming back? Season 4 UK release date

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

All the latest New Amsterdam season 4 news - plus a major season 5 announcement.

With the abundance of medical dramas to choose from across various streaming services, it's difficult to keep the genre fresh and engaging. New Amsterdam has managed to keep audiences coming back for more, with perfectly pitched levels of drama against intriguing medical stories. The series is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital - a medical memoir written by Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director of New York's Bellevue Hospital Center. With 3 seasons under its belt, we look into when New Amsterdam is coming back, and the confirmed season 4 release date.

More drama to get your teeth into this month includes Marriage starring Nicola Walker (opens in new tab) - the BBC show everyone is talking about. The Suspect on ITV (opens in new tab) is about to drop, with Aiden Turner returning to screens for this psychological thriller. Also on ITV, season 2 of a rebooted nostalgic show returns in the form of Van der Valk filmed (opens in new tab) across plenty of iconic landscapes.

New Amsterdam season 4 premiered in the UK on Sky Witness on August 3, 2022. The remaining episodes will air weekly at 9pm, whilst you can catch-up on any episodes you've missed so far on Sky Go.

After a difficult year, season 4 is set to see Medical Director Max Goodwin and the New Amsterdam team begin a new chapter in their lives. For Max that means surrendering to his feelings towards Dr. Helen Sharpe, which have been sizzling away for quite some time. Also navigating their personal feelings and journeys are Dr. Bloom and Dr. Leyla Shinwari. Dr. Frome has a new career, and Dr. Reynolds has his own personal entanglements.

A surprise is in store when Dr. Veronica Fuentes joins the underfunded New Amsterdam team to help turn it around, and relieve the overburdened staff. Her first move is to destroy every progressive programme Max has put together - Max will have his work cut out under her rule, if he is to outwit this calm and fearless antagonist.

Where can I watch New Amsterdam season 4 in the UK?

New Amsterdam season 4 is airing in the UK on Sky Witness, which can be found on Sky and NOW TV.

A flexible way to view the show is through a Now TV (opens in new tab) Entertainment Pass, which can be purchased for £9.99 a month. Another method is through Sky TV (opens in new tab) itself, where it can be purchased as part of their Sky Signature TV packages.

How many episodes of New Amsterdam will there be in season 4?

There are 22 episodes of New Amsterdam season 4 in total for fans to watch. In the UK, each episode airs weekly and averages around 45 minutes in length.

Episode 1: More Joy - 44 minutes

Episode 2: We're In This Together - 43 minutes

Episode 3: Same as it Ever Was - 43 minutes

Episode 4: Seed Money - 43 minutes

Episode 5: This Be the Verse - 44 minutes

Episode 6: Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye - 43 minutes

Episode 7: Harmony - 43 minutes

Episode 8: Paid in Full - 44 minutes

Episode 9: In a Strange Land - 43 minutes

Episode 10: Death is the Rule. Life is the Exception - 44 minutes

Episode 11: Talkin' Bout a Revolution - 44 minutes

Episode 12: The Crossover - 43 minutes

Episode 13: Family - 43 minutes

Episode 14: ...Unto the Breach - 44 minutes

Episode 15: Two Doors - 44 minutes

Episode 16: All Night Long - 43 minutes

Episode 17: Unfinished Business - 43 minutes

Episode 18: No Ifs, And or Buts - 43 minutes

Episode 19: Truth Be Told - 43 minutes

Episode 20: Rise - 43 minutes

Episode 21: Castles Made of Sand - 43 minutes

Episode 22: I'll Be Your Shelter - 43 minutes

(Image credit: Sky)

New Amsterdam: Season 4 cast

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin

as Dr. Max Goodwin Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom

as Dr. Lauren Bloom Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe

as Dr. Helen Sharpe Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds

as Dr. Floyd Reynolds Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome

Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes

Chloe Freeman as ED Resident Pavan Carey

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla Shinwari

Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta

Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor

Em Grosland as Nurse Brunstetter

Christine Chang as Agnes Kao

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley

(Image credit: Sky)

The show is famed for its epic cliffhangers, and its been promised that season 4 will be no different. in an interview with TV line (opens in new tab), executive producer David Schulner spoke out on the subject. He said "Season 1, we got to do a great cliffhanger. Season 2 we were robbed of that because we didn’t get to finish filming our season because of the health crisis.

He continued to say "Season 3 was Max and Sharpe finally getting together and us closing the door on the audience before they could see what happens next. So cliffhangers are something that we obviously love to do, and love to give our audience that kind of anticipation for next season, so you can definitely expect something".

Is there a season 5 of New Amsterdam?

Yes, there will be a season 5 of New Amsterdam. However, this is also confirmed to be the final season and the show will conclude with the season 5 finale.

The final season will also be shorter than its predecessors, consisting of just 13 episodes. In a statement the President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal, Lisa Katz, said “The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring. We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration”.

It’s also been confirmed that Dr. Helen Sharpe actress Freema Agyeman won’t be returning for season 5. In an Instagram post, Agyeman began by saying “Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride!”

A post shared by Freema Agyeman (@freemaofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She then confirmed her departure by saying “I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series”.

Video of the Week