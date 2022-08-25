When is New Amsterdam coming back? Season 4 UK release date

The date with the Drs we've all been waiting for

Freema Aygeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
(Image credit: Sky/Future)
Lucy Wigley
By
published

All the latest New Amsterdam season 4 news - plus a major season 5 announcement. 

With the abundance of medical dramas to choose from across various streaming services, it's difficult to keep the genre fresh and engaging. New Amsterdam has managed to keep audiences coming back for more, with perfectly pitched levels of drama against intriguing medical stories. The series is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital - a medical memoir written by Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director of New York's Bellevue Hospital Center. With 3 seasons under its belt, we look into when New Amsterdam is coming back, and the confirmed season 4 release date. 

More drama to get your teeth into this month includes Marriage starring Nicola Walker (opens in new tab) - the BBC show everyone is talking about. The Suspect on ITV (opens in new tab) is about to drop, with Aiden Turner returning to screens for this psychological thriller. Also on ITV, season 2 of a rebooted nostalgic show returns in the form of Van der Valk filmed (opens in new tab) across plenty of iconic landscapes. 

When is New Amsterdam coming back? Season 4 release date 

New Amsterdam season 4 premiered in the UK on Sky Witness on August 3, 2022. The remaining episodes will air weekly at 9pm, whilst you can catch-up on any episodes you've missed so far on Sky Go.

After a difficult year, season 4 is set to see Medical Director Max Goodwin and the New Amsterdam team begin a new chapter in their lives. For Max that means surrendering to his feelings towards Dr. Helen Sharpe, which have been sizzling away for quite some time. Also navigating their personal feelings and journeys are Dr. Bloom and Dr. Leyla Shinwari. Dr. Frome has a new career, and Dr. Reynolds has his own personal entanglements.

A surprise is in store when Dr. Veronica Fuentes joins the underfunded New Amsterdam team to help turn it around, and relieve the overburdened staff. Her first move is to destroy every progressive programme Max has put together - Max will have his work cut out under her rule, if he is to outwit this calm and fearless antagonist.

Where can I watch New Amsterdam season 4 in the UK? 

New Amsterdam season 4 is airing in the UK on Sky Witness, which can be found on Sky and NOW TV. 

A flexible way to view the show is through a Now TV (opens in new tab) Entertainment Pass, which can be purchased for £9.99 a month. Another method is through Sky TV (opens in new tab) itself, where it can be purchased as part of their Sky Signature TV packages.

How many episodes of New Amsterdam will there be in season 4? 

There are 22 episodes of New Amsterdam season 4 in total for fans to watch. In the UK, each episode airs weekly and averages around 45 minutes in length.

  • Episode 1: More Joy - 44 minutes
  • Episode 2: We're In This Together - 43 minutes
  • Episode 3: Same as it Ever Was - 43 minutes
  • Episode 4: Seed Money - 43 minutes
  • Episode 5: This Be the Verse - 44 minutes
  • Episode 6: Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye - 43 minutes
  • Episode 7: Harmony - 43 minutes
  • Episode 8: Paid in Full - 44 minutes
  • Episode 9: In a Strange Land - 43 minutes
  • Episode 10: Death is the Rule. Life is the Exception - 44 minutes
  • Episode 11: Talkin' Bout a Revolution - 44 minutes
  • Episode 12: The Crossover - 43 minutes
  • Episode 13: Family - 43 minutes
  • Episode 14: ...Unto the Breach - 44 minutes
  • Episode 15: Two Doors - 44 minutes
  • Episode 16: All Night Long - 43 minutes
  • Episode 17: Unfinished Business - 43 minutes
  • Episode 18: No Ifs, And or Buts - 43 minutes
  • Episode 19: Truth Be Told - 43 minutes
  • Episode 20: Rise - 43 minutes
  • Episode 21: Castles Made of Sand - 43 minutes
  • Episode 22: I'll Be Your Shelter - 43 minutes

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam

(Image credit: Sky)

 New Amsterdam: Season 4 cast 

  • Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin
  • Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom
  • Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe
  • Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds
  • Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome
  • Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes
  • Chloe Freeman as ED Resident Pavan Carey
  • Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla Shinwari
  • Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo
  • Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta
  • Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor 
  • Em Grosland as Nurse Brunstetter
  • Christine Chang as Agnes Kao
  • Debra Monk as Karen Brantley 

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta & Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom & Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin & Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam

(Image credit: Sky)

The show is famed for its epic cliffhangers, and its been promised that season 4 will be no different. in an interview with TV line (opens in new tab), executive producer David Schulner spoke out on the subject. He said "Season 1, we got to do a great cliffhanger. Season 2 we were robbed of that because we didn’t get to finish filming our season because of the health crisis. 

He continued to say "Season 3 was Max and Sharpe finally getting together and us closing the door on the audience before they could see what happens next. So cliffhangers are something that we obviously love to do, and love to give our audience that kind of anticipation for next season, so you can definitely expect something". 

Is there a season 5 of New Amsterdam?

Yes, there will be a season 5 of New Amsterdam. However, this is also confirmed to be the final season and the show will conclude with the season 5 finale.

The final season will also be shorter than its predecessors, consisting of just 13 episodes. In a statement the President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal, Lisa Katz, said “The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring. We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration”.

It’s also been confirmed that Dr. Helen Sharpe actress Freema Agyeman won’t be returning for season 5. In an Instagram post, Agyeman began by saying “Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride!”

A post shared by Freema Agyeman (@freemaofficial) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

She then confirmed her departure by saying “I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series”.

Video of the Week

Explore More
TV news
Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and telling you why you should watch them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.