Where is Dancing on Ice filmed? Set location of the ITV show in 2023

Where is Dancing on Ice filmed in 2023?

Dancing on Ice takes place in a specially constructed rink in RAF Bovingdon near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. The show has been filmed there since it returned from a three-year break in 2018.

The airfield is no stranger to TV and film, having played host in the past to blockbusters such as Rogue One (from the Star Wars franchise) as well as Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. In addition, RAF Bovingdon is home to ITV's The Masked Singer.

Speaking about the set in the past, host Phillip Schofield said: "Yes it has ice in the centre of it and there is a competition but it will look and feel different. There is a new studio, Jayne [Torville] and Chris [Dean] are on the panel and that frees up our professional dancers to choreograph."

Prior to 2018, Dancing on Ice was filmed at the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Who hosts Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice is hosted by This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. The duo have hosted the show together since 2018, and also presented the show for it's first five years.

Other than the three-year break, the show has run since 2006 and Holly and Phil were front and centre at the very beginning, until Holly left in 2011. Holly went on to host the first two series of BBC's The Voice with Reggie Yates.

Phil carried on as a host on Dancing on Ice for three more years before leaving the show, presenting alongside Holly's replacement Christine Lampard.

When the show returned in 2018, Holly and Phil resumed their roles as joint-host, and have been presenting it together ever since.

Is Dancing on Ice live?

Yes, Dancing on Ice is broadcast live. And, unlike the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, the results show is also filmed live. The show is broadcast every Sunday on ITV1 from 6.30pm until 8pm.

But don't worry if you miss the live show, you can stay up to date with what happened each week by watching on catch-up on ITVX.

Can you get tickets to Dancing on Ice?

Yes, you can get tickets to see Dancing on Ice live. Tickets are allocated by SRO Audiences, and while it is possible to get a place to watch the show, it's not easy.

SRO Audiences says about their ticket policy: "We try to be as fair as we can about issuing the tickets. Successful applicants are randomly selected from amongst those who apply. We aim to email tickets to the successful applicants as quickly as possible."

There are three types of tickets available, Production, Priority and Regular. Production tickets are allocated by the production company to friends and family of the team, priority tickets are for people who have a priority note from SRO, and regular tickets are the standard tickets you can buy.

You can apply for free tickets to watch Dancing on Ice by filling in the form on the SRO Audiences website (opens in new tab).

