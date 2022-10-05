Dancing on Ice 2023: Expected start date and confirmed celebrity line-up for the ITV show

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dancing on Ice fans are wondering when the ITV reality skating contest is expected to return for a new season and who's on the celebrity line up.

The first contestant was confirmed for Dancing on Ice (opens in new tab) earlier this month and since then, show bosses have confirmed more stars who will make up the 11 celebrities planning to take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

TV presenters Holly Willoughby (opens in new tab) and Phillip Schofield (opens in new tab) are set to return as hosts of the popular ITV show, which saw Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta crowned champion of Dancing on Ice in 2022.

Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. And as we start to organise our telly schedules, we look at who is confirmed to skate in 2023...

When is Dancing on Ice 2023 expected to start?

Dancing on Ice 2023 is expected to start in January 2023. The show tends to air in the first or second week of the month, as last year the series began on Sunday 16th January so the new series can be expected to air around as similar time on January 15th which is a Sunday, however the exact date is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Dancing on Ice 2023 line up

The following celebrities have been confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2023 line up;

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Fresh from her Love Island final (opens in new tab) victory this summer, reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the next celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

In an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain (opens in new tab), Ekin-Su said, “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Pasty Palmer

The EastEnders actress and DJ has signed up for the skating show to push herself. "I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.”

Patsy, who is due to reprise her role as Bianca Jackson, went on to explain, "My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

John Fashanu

Football legend John Fashanu is ready to score big with the Dancing on Ice judges and with viewers at home. Speaking about signing up for the series, John said, "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

More celebrities will be announced as they are are confirmed.

If you want to see last year's winner in action, check out the clip from the 2022 final below...

