Where is The Traitors filmed and what is the Castle used in the Claudia Winkleman show?

Reality TV fans are wondering where is The Traitors filmed and what's the name of its castle after Episode One of the brand-new reality show premiered on BBC One last night.

It's been less than 24 hours since The Traitors aired and already, fans of the show are desperate to know where it was filmed and what's the deal with its gorgeous castle.

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab)'s Claudia Winkleman, the BBC One reality series sees 22 strangers move into a remote Gothic castle for the 'ultimate game of detection, backstabbing, and trust." It's a bit like I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab), but instead of famous people and Bushtucker trials (opens in new tab), viewers can expect ordinary folks and psychological warfare. And yes, we're already invested.

The premise of The Traitors (opens in new tab) is fairly straightforward, with competitors battling it out to determine which members of the group are the 'Traitors' and which ones are the 'Faithfuls'. These players have been selected at the start of the game, and while viewers at home will know their roles, the competitors will have to figure it out for themselves.

The Traitors' role is to murder one member of the group every night without getting caught, while the Faithfuls' are tasked with detecting the identities of the suspected 'killers'. Players who survive until the end could win a whopping prize of £120,000.

Reviews for The Traitors' first episode have been mostly positive, with critics praising the show for its addictive nature and its clever casting of normal people, rather than influencers or celebrities. Lucy Mangan for the Guardian (opens in new tab) also commended the choice of Winkleman as host, hailing the English presenter's "natural warmth" as she delivers "awful news or instructions."

Already, fans have been taking to Google to find out more about the gripping new show. Two questions that seem to be at the forefront of viewers' minds include where was The Traitors was filmed and what's the name of the castle in the series. So without further ado, here's everything you need to know.

Where was The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors was shot in the stunning Scottish Highlands, with most of its scenes taking place in a fairytale-like castle and its lush parkland surroundings. With the nearest city (Inverness) 25 miles away, the cast and crew of the BBC One reality series were fairly isolated during filming.

Speaking to the Scottish Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab), Winkleman said she'd "never been anywhere more beautiful than the Scottish Highlands in my life."

“It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that’s not too cheesy,” the 50-year-old added. "There were baby deer, there were beautiful heathers, there were ancient trees and an ancient loch."

The TV personality was so moved by the 'beautiful' landscape that she felt compelled to share it with her children, Matilda, Jake, and Arthur.

"I Facetimed my kids to say, 'You've never seen anything like it, it's magical,'" she said.

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

The castle featured in The Traitors is Ardross Castle, a Scottish Baronial-style structure that dates back to the 19th century.

With its conical roofs and asymmetric layout, the gorgeous fort is today a popular venue for couples looking for that fairy-tale wedding. The castle is perched on 100 acres of parkland, with the idyllic River Alness running through its gorgeous grounds. A walled garden, a formal garden, and lawns with a variety of specimen trees are also to be found, thanks to restorations carried out by its most recent owners, the McTaggart family, in the 1980s.

Ardross Castle's remote location also makes it the perfect place for a psychological reality show like The Traitors, where contestants need as little distraction as possible to fully immerse themselves in the game.

The castle in The Traitors is available to hire for corporate events and private clients, but unfortunately, it is not open to visitors.

When was The Traitors filmed?

It remains unknown exactly when The Traitors was filmed, but it was reportedly filmed over the summer months of 2022. With the Scottish Highlands often experiencing tumultuous weather in autumn and winter, it's most likely that the BBC would have wanted to wrap filming before the leaves started to fall.

Episode three of The Traitors will air at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday 1 November.

