Where is Tony Martin now? The farmer from Channel 4's The Interrogation
As the 2018 drama arrives on Netflix, we reveal what happened to Tony Martin after he was convicted of murder.
Channel 4's The Interrogation has just landed on Netflix, and it's got viewers asking where Tony Martin is now.
The 2018 factual drama follows the interrogation of Tony Martin after he shot Fred Barras and Brendon Fearon when they broke into his home - killing the former. Now, almost exactly 20 years after he walked free in July 2003, the TV adaptation has seen renewed interest following its arrival on Netflix.
True crime remains a popular genre, with the BBC having hooked TV fans on a new drama starring Timothy Spall, leaving many asking if The Sixth Commandment is a true story and where Ben Field is now. Meanwhile, others are talking about The Interrogation starring Steve Pemberton, who you may recognise from League of Gentlemen and Inside No.9.
Where is Tony Martin now?
Tony Martin is reportedly living at a property nearby to the £3million farm where he shot Fred Barras and Brendon Fearon, which he still owns. In an interview with the Mirror, he said he has not stepped foot into the building at Bleak House Farm since the killing.
He added in the interview that he has considered submitting a file to the Criminal Cases Review Commission - citing the definition of "fresh evidence" - in order to quash the manslaughter conviction, but said he doesn't know if he has the fight left in him.
He said, "I would like to appeal but you can’t because you need fresh evidence. My idea of fresh evidence and their idea [of it] are different.
"I’d love to clear my name before I die but it may never happen. The law won’t allow it."
What did Tony Martin do?
Tony Martin killed 16-year-old Fred Barras after the latter broke into his farm in 1999. Tony confronted Fred and fellow intruder Brendon Fearon after catching them in the farmhouse where he was living alone.
After firing the shotgun, Fred was hit in the leg and back, dying at the scene. Brendon, who was 29 at the time, was hit in the leg, and he survived.
The incident sparked a national debate, with some saying Tony had the right to defend his property and others horrified that he had killed a teenager.
Mr Martin was charged with offences including murder, attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, and at the trial the prosecution accused him of lying in wait and opening fire without warning. They also pointed out that he did not have a valid firearms certificate.
Did Tony Martin go to prison?
Tony Martin spent three years in prison after killing Fred Barras. He was jailed after the incident occurred in 1999 and found guilty of murder the following year. However, the conviction was quashed on appeal and he was sent to prison for manslaughter.
At his trial, the jury found him guilty of murder by a 10 to 2 majority, finding there was intent to kill. He was initially sentenced to life imprisonment but this was reduced after the appeal in October 2001. The appeal included evidence that Martin was diagnosed with paranoid personality disorder exacerbated by depression.
Speaking to the Mirror about his time in prison, he said, "I’m surprised how quickly time went by in prison. When I was released I was a little bit lost. I sacrificed a lot of valuable time and I’m not the same person."
What happened to Fred Barras and Brendon Fearon?
Both Fred Barras and Brendon Fearon sustained gunshot injuries, and Fred died from the wounds. Though both escaped through a window in Tony Martin's house, Fred was found dead in the undergrowth the next day.
After the break-in, Brendon and getaway driver Darren Bark, then 33, admitted to conspiring to burgle Martin's farmhouse on August 20, 1999.
Brendon was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Darren was handed 30 months.
According to the Evening Standard, Brendon Fearon received an estimated £5,000 of legal aid to sue Tony Martin for loss of earnings due to the injuries he had sustained.
If you're a fan of true crime dramas, we've also taken a look at how The Steeltown Murders culprit was caught, where Ian Huntley is now and revealed the true story behind HBO drama The Staircase.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Prince William's parenting rule he is 'scrupulous' about when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince of Wales has an ‘even-handed parenting’ style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kids cost an extra £1,000 a week in the school holidays (yikes!) – here’s how to limit the expense
New research reveals just how much the school holidays cost parents, but what they can do to reduce the impact?
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
Who is Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes and does she have children?
Who is Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes and does she have children? She has a superstar husband but is very famous in her own right.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where is Ben Field now? The killer from The Sixth Commandment
Ahead of a brand-new BBC drama focusing on his crimes, many are asking where Ben Field is now?
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
The Bear season 1 recap: Everything that happened ahead of the season 2 premiere
The Bear season 1 recap: Everything that happened ahead of the season 2 premiere, as the highly anticipated new series arrives.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Is The Sixth Commandment a true story? The real-life case behind the BBC drama
BBC viewers want to know if the Sixth Commandment is based on a true story as the BBC drama arrives on our screens.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
How many kids does Jamie Lynn Spears have and how old was she when she had her first?
How many kids does Jamie Lynn Spears have? As the actress is back in Sweet Magnolias season 3, we take a look at her cute family.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is the new Katie on Sweet Magnolias? Everything we know about the replacement actress
Who is the new Katie on Sweet Magnolias? As season 3 of the feel-good drama airs on Netflix, here's everything we know about the replacement actress.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley? Everything you need to know
After stepping out at the Barbie movie premiere, film fans want to know who Margot Robbie's real-life Ken is - and we've got all the details on her husband Tome Ackerley.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published