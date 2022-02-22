Where is Shakespeare and Hathaway filmed? Locations in the BBC drama

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Set amidst stunning scenery and buildings full of character, viewers want to know where Shakespeare and Hathaway is filmed.

It’s the daytime drama with a detective twist that’s keeping audiences entertained. Ex-Eastenders favourite Jo Joyner stars as Luella Shakespeare aided by Mark Benton’s Frank Hathaway. And the two prove to be quite the formidable pairing when it comes to solving local crimes. The tudor buildings and picturesque countryside scenes shown in the show have certainly piqued a great deal of interest from fans. Many are wondering where it’s set and whether they can visit in real life. Which is why we’ve gathered the need-to-know details.

It’s just one of many series that has people tuning into the BBC, including Hope Street, This is Going to Hurt and the highly anticipated return of Peaky Blinders season six.

Where is Shakespeare and Hathaway filmed?

BBC drama Shakespeare and Hathaway is unsurprisingly set and filmed in Stratford-upon-Avon – the birthplace of the famed British writer himself. Fans of the show can visit some of the real-life locations in the Warwickshire town, including the Lord Leycester Hospital where the detective’s fictional office is based and filmed.

Other stand-out locations are just down the road from Stratford in Atherstone on Stour. This includes the Alscot Estate plus the National Trust property Coughton Court. In previous episodes Shakespeare and Hathway has been filmed outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, the Leamington Assembly and The Valles at the Basement in Leamington Spa.

It seems that the show’s leads Jo Joyner and Mark Benton are both fans of the filming locations.

“It’s great working in Stratford, Jo told The Stratford Herald. “I think Shakespeare and Hathaway will be a good advert for Stratford. It’s a very special place, I used to go to college here and every time I came over the motorway and got close it just felt like coming home.

“The thing about filming close to where you live is you can discover places on your doorstep that you’ve never visited before, it’s great.”

Mark Benton added: “It’s fantastic to be filming in Stratford, it’s got all these beautiful buildings, and I find it quite odd that nobody has based a series here before. I think Warwickshire is a bit of a hidden gem for filmmakers, you get a lot going on in places like the Cotswolds, but there are great settings here.”

Soem fans might be pleased to know they can visit the locations in real-life too. With one company offering a special Shakespeare and Hathaway walking tour of filming locations.

Filming for the fourth series took place in 2021 and the new series airs daily until 24 February at 2:15 on BBC One.

Where is the Mucky Mallard in Shakespeare and Hathaway?

The Mucky Mallard – a pub that’s appeared for scenes in Shakespeare and Hathaway – is a real-life drinking hole in Stratford-Upon-Avon. It’s been given a fictional pun name for the series and is otherwise known to regulars as The Dirty Duck or Black Swan.

It’s owned by the group Greene King who have explained the puzzling two named pub:

“Situated on the waterside of the river Avon in the town of Stratford-upon-Avon, the pub has two names – the older is The Black Swan but the new name originated from the American GIs that camped over the river in the Second World War,” the website states.

It’s said to be a popular pit stop for actors in the Royal Shakespeare Company. Which is just down the road from the popular pub venue. Shakespeare and Hathaway cast members are also known to stop by for a tipple after filming.

“When filming is happening, everyone hangs out a a the local pub which is popular with actors, called The Dirty Duck,” said make-up artist Faye Adin in her blog, who worked on the third series.

How many series of Shakespeare and Hathaway are there?

There are 4 series of Shakespeare and Hathaway in total. The first season aired way back in February 2018. This was followed a year later by series 2 and series 3 arrived in 2020. However, series 4 of the hit show was delayed due to the pandemic but finally landed on screens on February 14, 2022.

The good news is that all four series of the private investigator series are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer now. There’s 10 episodes in each season for viewers to catch up with. Whilst the latest season episodes are arriving daily after broadcast.

Shakespeare and Hathaway: Cast

Jo Joyner (Eastenders) plays Luella Shakespeare

Mark Benton (Waterloo Road, Northern Lights, Early Doors) plays Frank Hathaway

Roberta Taylor (The Bill, Eastenders) plays Gloria Fonteyn

Patrick Walshe McBride (Between Departures) plays Sebastian Brudenell

Tomos Eames (Best Possible Taste: The Kenny Everett Story) plays Detective Sergeant Joseph Keeler

Audiences might remember Detective Inspector Christina Marlowe played by Amber Aga in Series 1 and 2. After her departure, the series welcomed Yasmin Kaur Barn as Police Constable Viola Deacon. She’s been in the role since series 3 onwards.

Series 4 boasts a great round-up of guest stars too. Stand-out appearances include Red Dwarf actor and ex-Strictly contestant Danny John Jules. Plus former Eastenders star Tracy Ann-Obermann, plus West End and I’m a Celebrity 2020 campmate Ruthie Henshall.

