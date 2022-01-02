Peaky Blinders season 6: When is the new series starting and what channel is it on?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peaky Blinders season 6 is finally coming to our screens this year, signalling the end of the explosive drama series once and for all.

In the new series, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) goes up against far-right politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and the two battle it out for the final showdown, concluding the tension that started in season five of the show. While not all of the Shelby clan will return for the final season, following the death of Poly Gray actor Helen McCrory earlier this year, many familiar faces will be returning for the final season – including Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons.

It’s one of the latest dramas to look forward to in the new year, following the release of shows like The Girl Before and Landscapers in late 2021. So when is the new series on television and where can you watch it?

When is Peaky Blinders season 6?

The release date for season 6 of Peaky Blinders hasn’t been announced yet – but it will be in early 2022.

Filming for the new season started at the beginning of 2021, with various new outlets reporting in April last year that lead stars had been spotted filming in Bolton at Le Mans Crescent. The spot is transformed into 1920s London for the show and depicts the Eden Club, a jazz club first seen in season 2.

Emmett J Scanlan, who plays singer Billy Grade in the series, also shared a sneaky behind-the-scenes preview of the set last year.

Peaky Blinders season 6 filming officially came to an end in June 2021, with final cutting finished in November.

While episodes for the new series were written before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, much like other major releases, filming had to be postponed due to lockdown and social distancing measures. Similar set backs were seen last year with the release of new James Bond film, No Time to Die, and Spider-Man 3: No Way Home.

What channel is Peaky Blinders season 6 on?

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is “coming soon” to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Whether you’re a new fan of the show or want to remind yourself of the action so far, seasons one through to five are available on Netflix.

The final instalment of the series is also expected to appear on the streaming service.

Where is Peaky Blinders filmed?

Peaky Blinders is largely filmed in the north of England and in the West Midlands, with locations including:

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Rossendale, Lancashire

Dudley, West Midlands

Liverpool, Merseyside

Cheshire, northwest England

Dudley in the West Midlands is the most frequent filming location for the show and is, coincidentally, the one closest to Birmingham – where the show is set.

The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley is the venue for many of the show’s industrial scenes, including Charlie Strong’s yard. Built as an open-air collection of renovated industrial buildings, the museum opened in 1978 and acts as a base for the gang in Peaky Blinders.

Creator Steven Knight even called the museum “our Peaky home” and described it as “the heart” of the programme.

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

The trailer for the new Peaky Blinders series was released on New Year’s Day 2022:

It’s left fans without any doubt that the final series will be equally as dramatic as the others, with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) opening the 90-second trailer with a scatter of machine gun fire.

“One last deal to be done, then we Peaky Blinders rest,” he says.

A teaser clip for season 6 was also released in December last year, suggesting that Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle) would have an important role in the upcoming drama.

“Take a good look, Tom, because one of us isn’t going to be here for long,” she warns her brother.

Will there be a Peaky Blinders movie?

Yes, creator Steven Knight has confirmed that there will be a Peaky Blinders film in the years to come.

Promising fans an exciting end to the show, Steven told fans that series 6 would come with “a bang”. He said, “We believe this will be the best season of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

“While the TV season will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form, [a movie].”

Most recently speaking to Variety magazine at the BFI Film Festival, Steven said that the feature-length film would be going into production in 2023.

“And [after season 6] I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” he said at a panel, “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it.”