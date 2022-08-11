Where to watch the European Championships: Channel, dates and full schedule

The European Championships are kicking of this month. For those who aren't lucky enough to be jetting of to Munich, here's where to watch the European Championships on TV.

It's been a great summer of sport so far. First, the Lionesses (opens in new tab) defeated Germany at Wembley to win the women's Euros, then the Commonwealth Games arrived in Birmingham for a spectacular display of sport. But before you start asking youself when are the next Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab), there's a new competition to sink your teeth into, as the European Championships kick off in Germany.

Much like people were asking where to watch the Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab), viewers are keen to know how they can get their sporting fix from the European Championships. Here's where to watch them, plus a run-down of the daily events.

Where to watch the European Championships on TV

The European Championships will be broadcast by the BBC and coverage will be shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with additional coverage on the red button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The Championships will see nine sports come together in one place. These are athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon. This year, the European Championships are being held in Munich, and mark the 50th anniversary of the Munich Olympic Games.

This is only the second edition of the Championships. The first was held across both Glasgow and Berlin in 2018 and was co-founded by Paul Bristow and Marc Joerg, both of whom were involved in the revamping of football’s premier club competition.

The Championship brings the existing European Championships of nine high-profile sports together. Covering the exact same dates, the European Aquatics Championships are taking place in Rome, which the BBC will also be broadcasting.

How long are the European Championships?

The European Championships are 11 days long, running from Thursday 11 August to Sunday 21 August.

The coverage kicks of on 11 August at 8am on the BBC red button and the first day will include gymnastics, track cycling and swimming. There will be one medal event on this day, in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around competition.

Gymnastics will also be the final sport taking place in the European Championships, and will be shown on BBC One, with coverage ending at 5pm on 21 August. On this day, the male gymnasts will be competing in 12 medal events, from floor exercises to the pommel horse.

The final day of scheduling will also feature medal events in athletics, beach volleyball, canoeing, road cycling and table tennis.

European Championships: Day by day schedule

Thursday 11 August

BBC Three: 20:00-21:00

Red Button: 08:00-18:00

Digital platforms: 

  • 14:00-15:40 - gymnastics 
  • 15:00-18:35 - track cycling 
  • 17:00-18:40 - swimming

Friday 12 August

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-20:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:00

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:00-11:15 - rowing
  • 11:00-13:50 - track cycling
  • 14:15-15:15 - BMX
  • 15:30-18:10 - track cycling
  • 16:15-18:25 - triathlon

Saturday 13 August

BBC One: 13:15-16:30

BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-21:00

Red Button: 07:30-20:00

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:00-10:00 - swimming
  • 09:00-13:35 - climbing
  • 09:00-14:15 - track cycling
  • 13:00-14:40 - gymnastics
  • 15:00-18:15 - climbing

Sunday 14 August

BBC One: 13:50-17:35

BBC Two: 09:00-13:50, 17:35-21:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:00

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:00-13:15 - climbing
  • 09:15-14:30 - road cycling
  • 09:50-13:10 - rowing
  • 11:30-14:00 - track cycling
  • 13:30-16:25 - gymnastics

Monday 15 August

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:00

Digital platforms: 

  • 09:00-12:20 - athletics
  • 09:30-13:15 - marathons
  • 11:00-13:50 - track cycling
  • 11:30-13:30 - climbing
  • 13:40-15:00 - table tennis
  • 17:15-21:25 - athletics

Tuesday 16 August

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 07:30-21:30

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:00-10:00 - swimming
  • 09:05-12:15 - athletics
  • 11:00-14:15 - track cycling
  • 11:00-15:25 - diving
  • 15:30-18:10 - track cycling

Wednesday 17 August

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 08:00-21:30

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:35-13:20 - athletics
  • 11:00-15:15 - diving
  • 11:30-14:25 - table tennis
  • 13:00-18:00 - cycling
  • 14:00-15:25 - climbing

Thursday 18 August

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 08:00-21:15

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:00-12:25 - athletics
  • 09:00-11:10 - diving
  • 11:30-14:25 - table tennis
  • 14:00-15:25 - climbing

Friday 19 August

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-21:30

Red Button: 08:00-21:30

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:00-16:55 - canoeing
  • 09:00-10:55 - athletics
  • 09:00-10:45 - diving
  • 09:00-19:15 - beach volleyball

Saturday 20 August

BBC One: 13:15-16:30

BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-22:00

Red Button: 07:30-21:30

Digital platforms: 

  • 07:30-10:55 - athletics
  • 08:00-17:15 - canoeing
  • 09:00-11:25 - diving
  • 09:30-17:35 - table tennis
  • 13:45-16:15 - gymnastics

Sunday 21 August

BBC One: 13:15-17:00

BBC Two: 10:00-13:15, 17:00-21:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:30

Digital platforms: 

  • 08:05-13:35 - canoeing
  • 09:00-10:40 - diving
  • 10:00-13:00 - beach volleyball
  • 10:30-13:00 - cycling
  • 12:45-16:25 - gymnastics

European Championships 2022: Tickets

If you fancy a holiday to Munich, tickets for the European Championships are available at munich2022.com/en/tickets (opens in new tab).

Tickets across the 11 days range from as little as €10 for a single ticket to one of the the canoe sprints, to as much as €895 for a premium all-sessions pass to the athletics event.

