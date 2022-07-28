Where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV? Plus full day by day schedule
The Commonwealth Games are upon us, here's how you can watch the action on TV
The Commonwealth Games have finally arrived and all eyes are on host city Birmingham. For those who haven't got their hands on tickets, here's where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV.
There's a sense of excitement mounting as we gather round to watch Britain's most impressive athletes at Birmingham 2022, with many familiar faces such as Adam Peaty (opens in new tab) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing. Though some may be disappointed that one of Team England's biggest names, Dina Asher-Smith, won't be running (opens in new tab), there's still plenty of talent representing Britain this year.
And if you're planning on hunkering down to watch the action over the next couple of weeks, we've got everything you need to know, from how long are the Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab) to when is the opening ceremony and where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV
The BBC will be showing over 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, as well as additional coverage on the red button and up to 11 live streams on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
The coverage is free in the UK and will typically begin at around 9am each day and continue until night time. BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra will also be covering the action, hosting live commentary on athletics, swimming, netball, cricket and boxing and providing updates on all the latest news across the daily programming.
The BBC Sport website and app will also feature live text, video clips, reports, analysis and results, while every night on BBC One there will be a highlights show, called Tonight at the Games.
Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Chris Hoy will be part of the line-up of pundits and experts commentating, as well as Commonwealth winners Max Whitlock and Beth Tweddle and Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds.
Is the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on TV?
The Opening Ceremony will be shown live on BBC One, starting at around 7pm BST on Thursday 28 July and ending around 10.30pm. The event will see a live audience of 30,000 people and is expected to be watched by around one billion people on TV.
Duran Duran will be returning to their home town to headline the event at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, while other talent includes Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini. Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will perform the national anthem with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Singer Simon Le Bon said in a statement "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham. And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town."
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day by day schedule
Thursday 28 July
BBC One 7pm-10.30pm
On 'day zero' of the Commonwealth Games, coverage of the opening ceremony will be hosted by Clare Balding. Spectators can expect the Parade of Nations, where the athletes walk behind the flag of their country, and the conclusion of the Queen's Baton Relay, which will have travelled between all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories before arriving in host city Birmingham.
Tonight is the night.@BirmCons graduate Samantha Oxborough will be singing the National Anthem, backed by the @TheCBSO, marking the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.We joined Sam as she prepared for her role!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/WCpAsLB7zvJuly 28, 2022
Friday 29 July
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Badminton
- Gymnastics
- Hockey
- Rugby Sevens
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, track and para track - Scotland's Olympic gold medallist Neil Fachie and silver medallist Aileen McGlynn will be competing.
- Swimming and para swimming
- T20 cricket
- Triathlon and para triathlon - Alex Yee in the men's event and Georgia Taylor-Brown in the women's event were both Olympic silver medallists in 2021.
- Boxing
- Netball - Commonwealth champions England will play Trinidad and Tobago in their opening game.
- Squash
- Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3
Saturday 30 July
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:20pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 7am – 9:15am
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics (marathon)
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Gymnastics - Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Claudia Fragapane will lead the English team, alongside Tokyo Olympic team bronze medallist Alice Kinsella.
- Hockey
- Rugby Sevens
- Weightlifting
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, track and para track - England's Charlie Tanfield will be defending his 2018 title in the men's individual pursuit.
- Swimming and para swimming
- T20 cricket
- Boxing
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
- Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3
Sunday 31 July
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 3:35pm, 7:45pm-10pm
BBC Two: 3:35pm – 7:45pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Gymnastics
- Hockey
- Rugby Sevens
- Triathlon and para triathlon - Scotland's Alison Peasgood, a Rio Paralympic silver medallist in 2016, will be competing, as well as four-time paratriathlon world champion Dave Ellis for England.
- Weightlifting
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, track and para track
- Swimming and para swimming - Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty will be looking to defend his Commonwealth title in the 100m breaststroke.
- T20 cricket
- Boxing
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
- Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3
Monday 1 August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:35pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Gymnastics - England's Courtney Tulloch will be looking to defend his 2018 gold on rings.
- Hockey
- Rugby Sevens
- Triathlon and para triathlon
- Weightlifting
- Judo
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, track and para track - Tokyo omnium gold medallist Matt Walls will be competing for England.
- Swimming and para swimming
- T20 cricket
- Boxing
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
- Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3
Tuesday 2 August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:30
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics and para athletics - Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw will compete for England in the pole vault and world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will defend her heptathlon Commonwealth title from 2018.
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Gymnastics
- Hockey
- Rugby Sevens
- Triathlon and para triathlon
- Weightlifting
- Judo - European champion Gemma Howell will compete in the women's -63kg class.
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, track and para track
- Swimming and para swimming - Adam Peaty will be competing in the 50m breaststroke, while defending Commonwealth champion Alys Thomas of Wales will take on the 200m butterfly.
- T20 cricket
- Boxing
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
- Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3
Wednesday 3 August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics and para athletics - Katarina Johnson-Thompson will continue in the heptathlon.
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Hockey
- Weightlifting
- Judo
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, mountain bike - World champion Evie Richards is the favourite in the mountain bike cross-country.
- Swimming and para swimming - There's plenty of GB athletes within grasp of a medal, with England looking to Tokyo champion Reece Dunn in the S14 200m freestyle and world champion Ben Proud in the men's 50m free, and Scotland have Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott in the men's 200m individual medley. Wales will be behind 2018 silver medallist and Olympic finalist Daniel Jervis in the men's 1500m free, and world champion Bethany Firth, from Norther Ireland, is favourite in the women's S14 200m freestyle.
- T20 cricket
- Boxing
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
Thursday 4 August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics and para athletics
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Hockey
- Para powerlifting
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Cycling, time trial
- Diving - England's Jack Laugher is the favourite for the 1m springboard.
- T20 cricket
- Boxing
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
Friday 5 August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics and para athletics
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Hockey
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Diving - Jack Laugher will compete in the 3m synchro, which he has won at the past two Commonwealth Games.
- Wrestling
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
Saturday 6 August
BBC One: 9am – 12pm, 1:15pm – 4:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 12pm – 1:15pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics and para athletics - Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will be competing in the 800m.
- Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
- Badminton
- Hockey
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Diving
- Wrestling
- Boxing
- T20 cricket
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
Sunday 7 August
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 7:45am – 9am, 5pm – 5:30pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
- Athletics and para athletics - Matthew Hudson-Smith will return to his home town Birmingham to compete in the 400m.
- Cycling, road race - Olympic and Tour de France superstars Geraint Thomas for Wales and Mark Cavendish for the Isle of Man will be competing.
- Badminton
- Hockey
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Diving
- Boxing
- T20 cricket
- Netball
- Squash
- Beach volleyball
Monday 8 August
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 3:45pm, 8pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm
- Badminton - Lauren Smith, who has won five Commonwealth medals for England, will be competing.
- Hockey
- Table tennis and para table tennis
- Diving
- Squash
- Closing ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2022: Tickets
Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are available at Birmingham2022.com (opens in new tab), and while 1.25m tickets have already been sold, there are some still available.
Those local to the West Midlands may even be able to see some of the action for free, such as the triathlon in Sutton Park, the cycling time trial which starts and finishes in West Park in Wolverhampton and the cycling road race which starts and finishes in Warwick. The marathon route also starts and finishes in Birmingham city centre and is free to watch.
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
