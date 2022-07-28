Where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV? Plus full day by day schedule

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Commonwealth Games have finally arrived and all eyes are on host city Birmingham. For those who haven't got their hands on tickets, here's where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV.

There's a sense of excitement mounting as we gather round to watch Britain's most impressive athletes at Birmingham 2022, with many familiar faces such as Adam Peaty (opens in new tab) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing. Though some may be disappointed that one of Team England's biggest names, Dina Asher-Smith, won't be running (opens in new tab), there's still plenty of talent representing Britain this year.

And if you're planning on hunkering down to watch the action over the next couple of weeks, we've got everything you need to know, from how long are the Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab) to when is the opening ceremony and where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV.

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV

The BBC will be showing over 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, as well as additional coverage on the red button and up to 11 live streams on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

The coverage is free in the UK and will typically begin at around 9am each day and continue until night time. BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra will also be covering the action, hosting live commentary on athletics, swimming, netball, cricket and boxing and providing updates on all the latest news across the daily programming.

The BBC Sport website and app will also feature live text, video clips, reports, analysis and results, while every night on BBC One there will be a highlights show, called Tonight at the Games.

Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Chris Hoy will be part of the line-up of pundits and experts commentating, as well as Commonwealth winners Max Whitlock and Beth Tweddle and Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds.

Is the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on TV?

The Opening Ceremony will be shown live on BBC One, starting at around 7pm BST on Thursday 28 July and ending around 10.30pm. The event will see a live audience of 30,000 people and is expected to be watched by around one billion people on TV.

Duran Duran will be returning to their home town to headline the event at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, while other talent includes Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini. Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will perform the national anthem with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Singer Simon Le Bon said in a statement "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham. And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town."

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day by day schedule

Thursday 28 July

BBC One 7pm-10.30pm

On 'day zero' of the Commonwealth Games, coverage of the opening ceremony will be hosted by Clare Balding. Spectators can expect the Parade of Nations, where the athletes walk behind the flag of their country, and the conclusion of the Queen's Baton Relay, which will have travelled between all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories before arriving in host city Birmingham.

Tonight is the night.@BirmCons graduate Samantha Oxborough will be singing the National Anthem, backed by the @TheCBSO, marking the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.We joined Sam as she prepared for her role!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/WCpAsLB7zvJuly 28, 2022 See more

Friday 29 July

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Badminton

Gymnastics

Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track - Scotland's Olympic gold medallist Neil Fachie and silver medallist Aileen McGlynn will be competing.

and silver medallist will be competing. Swimming and para swimming

T20 cricket

Triathlon and para triathlon - Alex Yee in the men's event and Georgia Taylor-Brown in the women's event were both Olympic silver medallists in 2021.

in the men's event and in the women's event were both Olympic silver medallists in 2021. Boxing

Netball - Commonwealth champions England will play Trinidad and Tobago in their opening game.

will play Trinidad and Tobago in their opening game. Squash

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

Saturday 30 July

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:20pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 7am – 9:15am

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics (marathon)

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Gymnastics - Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Claudia Fragapane will lead the English team, alongside Tokyo Olympic team bronze medallist Alice Kinsella.

will lead the English team, alongside Tokyo Olympic team bronze medallist Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Weightlifting

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track - England's Charlie Tanfield will be defending his 2018 title in the men's individual pursuit.

will be defending his 2018 title in the men's individual pursuit. Swimming and para swimming

T20 cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

Sunday 31 July

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 3:35pm, 7:45pm-10pm

BBC Two: 3:35pm – 7:45pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Gymnastics

Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Triathlon and para triathlon - Scotland's Alison Peasgood, a Rio Paralympic silver medallist in 2016, will be competing, as well as four-time paratriathlon world champion Dave Ellis for England.

a Rio Paralympic silver medallist in 2016, will be competing, as well as four-time paratriathlon world champion for England. Weightlifting

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track

Swimming and para swimming - Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty will be looking to defend his Commonwealth title in the 100m breaststroke.

will be looking to defend his Commonwealth title in the 100m breaststroke. T20 cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

Monday 1 August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:35pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Gymnastics - England's Courtney Tulloch will be looking to defend his 2018 gold on rings.

will be looking to defend his 2018 gold on rings. Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Triathlon and para triathlon

Weightlifting

Judo

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track - Tokyo omnium gold medallist Matt Walls will be competing for England.

will be competing for England. Swimming and para swimming

T20 cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

Tuesday 2 August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:30

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics and para athletics - Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw will compete for England in the pole vault and world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will defend her heptathlon Commonwealth title from 2018.

will compete for England in the pole vault and world champion will defend her heptathlon Commonwealth title from 2018. Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Gymnastics

Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Triathlon and para triathlon

Weightlifting

Judo - European champion Gemma Howell will compete in the women's -63kg class.

will compete in the women's -63kg class. Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track

Swimming and para swimming - Adam Peaty will be competing in the 50m breaststroke, while defending Commonwealth champion Alys Thomas of Wales will take on the 200m butterfly.

will be competing in the 50m breaststroke, while defending Commonwealth champion of Wales will take on the 200m butterfly. T20 cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

Wednesday 3 August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics and para athletics - Katarina Johnson-Thompson will continue in the heptathlon.

will continue in the heptathlon. Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Weightlifting

Judo

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, mountain bike - World champion Evie Richards is the favourite in the mountain bike cross-country.

is the favourite in the mountain bike cross-country. Swimming and para swimming - There's plenty of GB athletes within grasp of a medal, with England looking to Tokyo champion Reece Dunn in the S14 200m freestyle and world champion Ben Proud in the men's 50m free, and Scotland have Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott in the men's 200m individual medley. Wales will be behind 2018 silver medallist and Olympic finalist Daniel Jervis in the men's 1500m free, and world champion Bethany Firth, from Norther Ireland, is favourite in the women's S14 200m freestyle.

in the S14 200m freestyle and world champion in the men's 50m free, and Scotland have Tokyo silver medallist in the men's 200m individual medley. Wales will be behind 2018 silver medallist and Olympic finalist in the men's 1500m free, and world champion from Norther Ireland, is favourite in the women's S14 200m freestyle. T20 cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Thursday 4 August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Para powerlifting

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, time trial

Diving - England's Jack Laugher is the favourite for the 1m springboard.

is the favourite for the 1m springboard. T20 cricket

Boxing

Rhythmic gymnastics

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Friday 5 August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving - Jack Laugher will compete in the 3m synchro, which he has won at the past two Commonwealth Games.

will compete in the 3m synchro, which he has won at the past two Commonwealth Games. Wrestling

Rhythmic gymnastics

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Saturday 6 August

BBC One: 9am – 12pm, 1:15pm – 4:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 12pm – 1:15pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics and para athletics - Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will be competing in the 800m.

will be competing in the 800m. Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Wrestling

Boxing

T20 cricket

Rhythmic gymnastics

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Sunday 7 August

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 7:45am – 9am, 5pm – 5:30pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

Athletics and para athletics - Matthew Hudson-Smith will return to his home town Birmingham to compete in the 400m.

will return to his home town Birmingham to compete in the 400m. Cycling, road race - Olympic and Tour de France superstars Geraint Thomas for Wales and Mark Cavendish for the Isle of Man will be competing.

for Wales and for the Isle of Man will be competing. Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Boxing

T20 cricket

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Monday 8 August

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 3:45pm, 8pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm

Badminton - Lauren Smith, who has won five Commonwealth medals for England, will be competing.

who has won five Commonwealth medals for England, will be competing. Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Squash

Closing ceremony

Commonwealth Games 2022: Tickets

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are available at Birmingham2022.com (opens in new tab), and while 1.25m tickets have already been sold, there are some still available.

Those local to the West Midlands may even be able to see some of the action for free, such as the triathlon in Sutton Park, the cycling time trial which starts and finishes in West Park in Wolverhampton and the cycling road race which starts and finishes in Warwick. The marathon route also starts and finishes in Birmingham city centre and is free to watch.

