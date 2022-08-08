When are the next Commonwealth Games and how often are they held?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following Birmingham's success as this year's host nation, many are eager to know when are the next Commonwealth Games and where will they be held?

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are coming to an end. On 8 August the closing ceremony (opens in new tab) sees all the athletes and the Games presenters (opens in new tab) come together, as the Queen's baton is passed on to the next host nation.

There's been a lot to celebrate over the past 11 days, from Adam Peaty finally winning gold in the 50m breaststroke to Katarina Johnson-Thompson's heptathlon success, with people all over the country and the world keeping up with the daily schedule (opens in new tab). It's no surprise then that so many people are asking the question: when are the next Commonwealth Games?

When are the next Commonwealth Games?

The next Commonwealth Games will take place in 2026, from 17 - 29 March, and will be held in Victoria, Australia. It is the sixth time that the Games will be held in Australia, but the first time that a state or region will be the host.

Victoria is a state in the south east of Australia, and its capital is Melbourne. Melbourne hosted the Games in 2006 and will once again be playing a big role 20 years later, alongside four other cities in Victoria: Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews (opens in new tab) said: "It’s a great honour to have Victoria chosen as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games – we can’t wait to welcome the world to all of our state."

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are heading to... Victoria! 💚💛Alongside @VicGovDJPR and @CommGamesAus, Victoria 2026 will be the first regional Games, utilising a multi-city model to create a legacy for the whole of the region.Find out more ⬇️#CommonwealthSport | #Vic2026CGApril 12, 2022 See more

As well as the 2006 Games in Melbourne, Australia has hosted the Commonwealth Games in Sydney in 1938, Perth in 1962, Brisbane in 1982 and most recently in the Gold Coast in 2018.

Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston (opens in new tab) said: "Commonwealth Games Australia is thrilled to welcome the athletes of the Commonwealth back to Australia and we look forward to working with both the CGF and the Victorian Government to bring the Games to life across Victoria in 2026."

Commonwealth Games 2026: All the details so far

The Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement that Victoria won the 2026 Games bid because of its alignment with the 2026/30 Strategic Roadmap, which invites hosts to explore innovative concepts, including co-hosting and mass participation events.

Victoria has embraced this concept with the plan to host different sports in four different cities across the state, and has so far confirmed the inclusion of 16 sports.

Geelong: Will host aquatics, beach volleyball, gymnastics, hockey, table tennis, para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon

Will host aquatics, beach volleyball, gymnastics, hockey, table tennis, para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon Ballarat: Will host athletics, para athletics and boxing

Will host athletics, para athletics and boxing Gippsland: Will host badminton, cycling and rugby sevens

Will host badminton, cycling and rugby sevens Bendigo: Will host cycling, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, netball, squash, weightlifting and para powerlifting

All four cities will part-host cricket T20.

The Opening Ceremony for Victoria 2026 will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and will showcase the best of what the state has to offer, ensuring a 'uniquely Victorian' experience for the athletes and spectators.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin (opens in new tab) said: "Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision for hosting our major multi-sport event. In Victoria, we believe we have found the perfect partner for the next stage of our journey."

Bring on March 17, 2026 when we host the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony here at the MCG! 🎉🎉🎉🏟️💚💛 pic.twitter.com/U3So1Tg6ahJuly 6, 2022 See more

How often are the Commonwealth Games held?

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years. The Games always take place the same year as the FIFA Men's World Cup, and on an alternative cycle to the Olympic Games.

The Commonwealth Games were first held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930, and have taken place every four years since, with the exception of 1942 and 1946. Australia is the most successful nation in the history of the Games - having topped the medal table 13 times - and is one of only six countries to have competed in every Commonwealth Games held so far.

