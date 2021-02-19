Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together in 2021?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The return of Celebs Go Dating 2021 was the tonic we all needed after a dark and miserable January. The hit E4 dating show returned last month, much to the delight of fans desperate for a distraction from news of a new covid-19 variant. But this time things were switched up.

In light of the covid-19 pandemic, Kimberley Hart-Simpson, Tom Zanetti, Sophie Hermann, Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual and late arrival Joey Essex, all moved into the Celebs Go Dating mansion, where they spent four weeks isolated together in a covid-compliant set-up.

They were joined by a whole host of singletons along the way, and for the first time in Celebs Go Dating history viewers saw true love blossom between several couples.

But, sadly all good things must come to an end. And with Celebs Go Dating The Mansion officially over, the question on everyone’s lips is: Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together?

Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together 2021?

Kimberley Hart-Simpson and Shane Finlayson

These two love-birds went official on Instagram just 24 hours after the show finished, confirming they’re a Celebs Go Dating success story, just like former Celebs Go Dating alum, Charlotte Dawson, who recently gave birth.

With the show having been filmed in December, Corrie star Kimberley and Dreamboys star, Shane, have even been living together during the current lockdown. And she’s even said the L word.

Despite the happy ending, Kimberley and Shane’s relationship wasn’t all sunshine and roses from the start and it took their love story a while to blossom.

But, blossom it did. And in the final episode, Shane told Kimberley he loved her, before committing to their relationship in the outside world.

With tears in his eyes, Shane said, “I’ve been wanting to say something for the last few days.”

“I’ve literally fallen in love with you and I want to be with,” Shane continued, as his fellow celebrities wiped the tears away.

Tom Zanetti and Sophie Hermann

They were the couple that nobody saw coming, but Tom Zanetti and Sophie Hermann are officially still dating in the real world and “talk every day”.

The story of the Duchess and the DJ captured the hearts of the nation, despite technically being against the rules of the agency – which says celebrities must date civilians, not fellow celebrities.

But Made in Chelsea star, Sophie and superstar DJ, Tom, ended up ditching all the singletons provided by the dating agents, Paul Brunson and Anna Williamson, and instead found love with each other.

Although they kept their words vague in the final commitment ceremony, Sophie confirmed that the couple are an item during an Instagram live with Chloe Ferry straight after the show’s finale.

She said to Chloe, “We’re cute, right?” before telling the Geordie Shore star she’d be “bridesmaid number one” if they end up tying the knot.

Sophie also hinted that she and single father, Tom, have been filming another TV show together, but gave no further clue as to what that could be…

Who split up after leaving Celebs Go Dating mansion?

Wayne Lineker & Billie-Jean

Despite finding a “deep connection” in the Celebs Go Dating mansion, Wayne Lineker, 58, and Billie-Jean, 25, parted ways shortly after filming the show.

While it didn’t work out with Billie-Jean, eagle-eyed fans will notice that Wayne has been flirting up a storm on Instagram with fellow Celebs Go Dating singleton, Jodie Burling – who he pied for Billie-Jean during the show.

41-year-old Jodie had caught Wayne’s eye many years before the pair met on the show – with him confessing to “sliding into her DM’s” on several occasions, but for various reasons the pair had never taken their relationship to the next stage.

Could she be finally giving him another chance?

Karim Zeroual & Whitney

They committed to one another during the final episode, but Karim and Whitney split shortly after filming due to distance.

Their romance was a rocky ride during their time in the mansion, but both Karim and Whitney said their ‘lovers tiffs’ had made them appreciate just how much they liked each other.

Although their romance was short-lived in the outside world, Whitney hinted that Karim will always have a special place in her heart.

She wrote on Instagram, “Well tonight’s the final, our little journey comes to an end, I just want to say that I had the best experience in the mansion with some old friends and a lot of new ones every single person that walked through the door has a special place in my heart!

“I was the only non celeb girl in there from the first day to the last and for that I’m so thankful that I got to meet so many amazing AMAZING people! To the next chapter.”

Chloe Ferry & Kieran

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry and Kieran were stuck in the friendszone for most of the series, but it did seem Kieran was edging his way out of it towards the end of Celebs Go Dating The Mansion.

Sadly, the pair called time on their budding romance shortly after filming ended, but remain in touch as friends.

Joey Essex and Shannon

They’d only known each other 48 hours when Joey and Shannon agreed to go on a date in the outside world, and whether or not that has happened is yet to be revealed.

With the country still in lockdown, we’d forgive them if it takes them a while to organise a real-life date…!