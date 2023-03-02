How much are Eurovision tickets? Price, dates and where to buy them

We know the date - but how much are Eurovision tickets? We reveal all.

Excitement has been building for the beloved song contest ever since England were announced as hosts of Eurovision 2023, back in July 2022. After a tense battle between cities, Liverpool was announced as the chosen destination to hold the international event - and all the sparkles, lycra, drama and obscurity that comes with the very best and worst Eurovision acts (opens in new tab).

With Eurovision now just mere months away, anticipation has been building and further details have been announced. February saw the BBC confirm the Eurovision presenters (opens in new tab) heading up the action. One month on and we've received the happy news that Eurovision tickets will be available to purchase in a matter of days. We've compiled a guide to help you secure those coveted tickets - sharing details of cost, ticket options, show dates and more.

How much are Eurovision tickets?

Eurovision ticket prices vary depending on which show you are attending. Tickets to the Semi-FInal shows range from £30 to £290, whilst tickets to the Grand Final shows starting from £80 and going up to £380.

Those purchasing Eurovision tickets will also be subjected to a £2.95 transaction fee per order - which is on top of the original ticket price.

Ticket options include standing, seating, accessible seating and hospitality packages. All shows are being held in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

There are nine ticket options Eurovision fans can apply for - which include six previews and three live televised shows. Those wanting tickets for the three televised live shows (Semi-Final 1, Semi-Final 2 and the Grand Final) can buy up to four tickets. Those applying for tickets for the preview shows have a ticket limit of 6 per order.

Please note, if you try to book more tickets in multiple orders (using the same bank and address details), your order may be cancelled.

How do I get Eurovision tickets?

Eurovision tickets go on general sale at midday on Tuesday 12 March. Tickets can only be purchased via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab)

You'll need to have a valid Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, so make sure you have signed up to one before tickets go on sale next week.

There's been no details shared of a presale for Eurovision tickets, so it'll be every man for himself when tickets are released on Tuesday.

Monday 8 May at 8pm - Semi Final 1 (Evening Preview)

- Semi Final 1 (Evening Preview) Tuesday 9 May at 1.30pm - Semi Final 1 (Afternoon Preview)

- Semi Final 1 (Afternoon Preview) Tuesday 9 May at 8pm - Semi Final 1 (LIVE SHOW)

- Semi Final 1 (LIVE SHOW) Wednesday 10 May at 8pm - Semi Final 2 (Evening Preview)

- Semi Final 2 (Evening Preview) Thursday 11 May at 1.30pm - Semi Final 2 (Afternoon Preview)

- Semi Final 2 (Afternoon Preview) Thursday 11 May at 8pm - Semi Final 2 (LIVE SHOW)

- Semi Final 2 (LIVE SHOW) Friday 12 May at 8pm - Grand Final (Evening Preview)

- Grand Final (Evening Preview) Saturday 13 May at 1pm - Grand Final (Afternoon Preview)

- Grand Final (Afternoon Preview) Saturday 13 May at 8pm - Grand Final (LIVE SHOW)

Eurovision tickets - extra details

There is no minimum age limit for attending one of the Eurovision Song Contest shows. However under 16-year-olds will need to be accompanied by an adult aged 18+. Children under 14 will not be permitted in the standing area. Children aged 1 or younger will not require their own ticket.

The venue is asking that ticketholders avoid bringing bags to the shows. If you do however need to bring a bag, it cannot be larger than A4 (210 x 297mm) in size.

