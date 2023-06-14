Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 4? Ending explained

Since the latest season landed on Netflix in early June, fans are eager to know who Devi ended up with in Never Have I Ever season 4.

Fans have been waiting for Never Have I Ever season 4 ever since the third season aired in August last year, and now that it's arrived many have raced through the show's 10 episodes to find out what happens in Devi's senior year - and one of the most pressing questions for viewers is who does Devi end up with?

Of course, the season finale isn't just about the romantic connections, and it demonstrates how far Devi has come since season one - both in her own perception of herself and her once-strained relationship with her mother. But given that much of the show focused on Devi's hope to get a boyfriend and go to Princeton, it's understandable that those two things are what everyone wants to know about. Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Never Have I Ever season 4.

Who does Devi end up with?

Devi ends up with Ben in Never Have I Ever season 4. The end of season three saw the pair hook up, but after a summer apart it takes pretty much the whole of their final year at high school for the pair to finally make things official.

Devi plucks up the courage to ask Ben if he wants to give things a go between them on their final day at Sherman Oaks, but backs down when she finds out he's leaving for New York to complete an internship. Not long after leaving, however, Ben makes his move by coming back to surprise Devi at her grandmother's wedding - after she texts him to say she wishes he could come.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The young couple exchange 'I love you's and head off home together, and the show ends with them snuggled together in Devi's college room, watching a movie and eating popcorn.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I do have my preferences. I am definitely Team Ben, so I’m happy with what the writers chose." She added: "They just had such a lovely roller coaster ride. It’s so satisfying to see them come together. So I think that’s pretty great."

Meanwhile, Jaren Lewinson, who plays Ben, says: "Devi and Ben have this, like, magnetism to them,” he says. “Even in the first episode where Ben is so loud and obnoxious, you find out later that it’s really coming from a place of love."

Who does Paxton end up with?

Paxton ends up with Lindsay Thompson, a substitute teacher he forms a connection with after she arrives to teach alongside him at Sherman Oaks High School.

And he sure deserves a happy ending, as Never Have I Ever season 4 sees the former popular guy struggle to fit in at Arizona State University, eventually dropping out to coach the swim team at his old school.

By the end of the season, however, Paxton has re-enrolled at ASU in the education program.

And for those who were hoping for more romance between Devi and Paxton in season 4, don't worry. They do have one final kiss following a heart-to-heart they have while locked in a store room at school.

And at her grandmother's wedding - before Ben arrives, of course - they wrap things up for good, with Devi telling Paxton he was good as a boyfriend, but even better as a friend.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Does Devi get into Princeton?

Yes! Devi does get into Princeton. But the process of securing her place isn't as straightforward as she might have hoped for, after initially being waitlisted as well as rejected from every other college she applied to.

Things started off pretty badly when Devi accidentally sent the teacher who was supposed to write her recommendation letter to the hospital and got even worse when she irritated the admissions officer visiting her high school to the point where she didn't even want to talk to her.

She made a pretty disastrous visit to the university too, in which she discovered that a former fellow student she idolised had dropped out of Princeton and was working as a bartender. Not long after, Devi finds out she's been waitlisted and begins to give up hope.

But thanks to some encouragement from Ben to write an extra essay, she secures her place on the final day of her senior year by submitting a personal piece about her late father. This means that Devi is able to head off to the college in New Jersey and begin a long-distance relationship with Ben, who’s going to Columbia University in New York City.

A post shared by Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) A photo posted by on

Does Fabiola get into Princeton?

Fabiola did get into Princeton, but she turned down her place and decided to go to Howard instead - along with her trusty robot, Gears - because of the school's award-winning robotics team.

After Fabiola finds out she got accepted early into Devi's dream university, she tries to keep it a secret. However, when Devi catches her at the barbecue for early admittees she has to come clean. Though it initially causes tension between the two, Devi accepts the news, and is eventually supportive of Fab when she decides to turn Princeton down for Howard.

Will there be a season 5 of Never Have I Ever?

Never Have I Ever won't be returning for a fifth season, and this has been confirmed by both Netflix and the show's writers in March 2022.

Though some were hopeful there might be more to come after the show's narrator John McEnroe said in the finale that Devi, Ben and their friends were happy "for now", the cast have moved on to new projects. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is currently rumoured to be playing Lizzie Bennet in an upcoming update of Pride and Prejudice, while Darren Barnet (Paxton) is about to appear in two upcoming Netflix projects: Skull Island and Blue Eye Sumrai.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan told Netflix's Tudum that the words hint at what's to come for the characters' future and their lives beyond Sherman Oaks, not the show itself.

She says, "Devi’s still a work in progress. It’s very clear that this is just one of many chapters in a young woman’s life, which is very exciting... Life continues and you have no idea what the f**k is going to happen."

And it's a fitting ending for the new college student. Coming full circle from the very first episode of Never Have I Ever, Devi explicitly mentions that she will not be asking for smaller pores or a boyfriend that can do one-armed pushups and instead simply expresses her gratitude.

