Who is Andrew Tate and why is he famous?

Many people are asking 'who is Andrew Tate?' as the multi-millionaire has made headlines for the offensive comments he promotes online.

Former Big Brother (opens in new tab) contestant Andrew Tate has been all over social media in recent weeks, and has been branded as a threat to young men for the misogynistic views he voices. While platforms such as TikTok can play host to fun challenges and dance routines, they're also home to some dangerous trends (opens in new tab), and Andrew Tate has has been branded as the 'King of Toxic Masculinity' for the content he puts out.

Tate has been criticised by domestic abuse charities and now banned from several social media sites for policy breaches, dramatically reducing his influence. But for those wondering where the controversial figure came from, here's everything you need to know about who is Andrew Tate and how he became famous.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a 35-year-old social media influencer, former kickboxer and founder of Hustler's University, an online community that claims to teach its 'students' to get rich quick by sharing tips on cryptocurrency, stocks, affiliate marketing and copywriting.

According to his website, cobratate.com, Andrew Tate is a British-American born in Chicago. He is a commentator for Real Xtreme Fighting, the largest MMA promotion in Romania, and the son of chess champion Emory Tate. Tate was raised in Luton but now lives in Romania.

Though Tate has been in the public eye for some time now, his profile has skyrocketed recently. According to The Guardian, this is a result of his followers and members of Hustler's University being encouraged to flood social media with videos of Tate, and to deliberately select the most controversial clips to boost engagement.

The comments Tate has made in such footage are overtly misogynistic and violent, and he's made it clear that he believes women are a man's property. Domestic abuse charities such as White Ribbon (opens in new tab) have warned that Tate's comments are capable of radicalising men and boys.

Before being banned from several of his social media accounts, Tate boasted 4 million Twitter followers, 4.7 million Instagram followers, 768,000 YouTube subscribers and videos tagged with his name have reportedly been viewed billions of times.

Why is Andrew Tate famous?

Andrew Tate first made a name for himself when he was a contestant on the 17th season of Big Brother UK in 2016.

However, he was removed from the Big Brother house after offensive tweets he had made became public and an explicit video surfaced of him hitting a woman with a belt. Both Tate and the women have denied any abuse occurred, and said that the clips show consensual sex.

Prior to his time on Big Brother, Tate had made a name for himself in the kickboxing world. According to his website, he won his first ISKA kickboxing title in 2009 and is a four-time world champion in ISKA kickboxing.

Since then, he has become infamous on social media for his extreme views, and has appeared as a guest on a few podcasts, including InfoWars, which is hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

How did Andrew Tate make his money?

Andrew Tate made his money through his kickboxing career, investing in cryptocurrency and Hustler's University - which costs $50 a month. He also opened a chain of casinos with his brother, Tristan Tate (opens in new tab), and has a private members club that costs more than £4,000 to join.

In an interview with The Mirror (opens in new tab), the brothers explained that they also have an adult webcam business, where they charge callers $4 a minute to talk to lingerie-clad models. The brothers themselves called the business a 'total scam'.

During a Twitch stream with well-know streamer Adin Ross (opens in new tab), Tate claimed he is a trillionaire. He said "I don’t want to brag, but I’m a trillionaire, world’s first. I made my first million when I was, say, 27 and then I had 100 million by the time I was 31, and then I became a trillionaire quite recently."

However, there are currently no trillionaires on the planet.

Andrew Tate net worth

Despite his claims of being a trillionaire, The Sun (opens in new tab) recently reported that Andrew Tate has an estimated worth of around £16.2m.

Most of Tate's brand involves showing off his millions, and he has posted pictures posing with numerous luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce, an Aston Martin, a Bugatti and a Ferrari.

Why did Andrew Tate get banned?

So far, Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for offensive comments and violating the platforms' policies.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, confirmed that Tate had been removed from the platforms for violating the company's polices on dangerous organisations and individuals, and that the ban is permanent.

Google, which owns YouTube, told the BBC (opens in new tab): "We terminated channels associated with Andrew Tate for multiple violations of our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, including our hate speech policy."

Tate recently released a hour-long 'final message' shared via the Twitter page of YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul (opens in new tab). He began by talking about his difficult childhood and his parents' divorce, going on to claim that his videos had been edited and taken out of context.

He said: "I have some responsibility to bear. I still blame myself, because my rise has been so meteoric and I became so famous so quickly. My responsibility is that any negative connotations in my videos are removed. The way you say things in a video that gets 500 views is very different from the way you say things in a video that gets 50 million views – the more people you reach, the more important it is that people don’t take things out of context.

"If there was as many people cutting up videos like they did mine and those people had a negative agenda, they could make Mickey Mouse look evil, you could make anyone look bad."

