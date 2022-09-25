Who is Ellie Simmonds' partner and are they married?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Paralympic swimming gold medallist, Ellie Simmonds, may be one of the contestants starring in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab), but her boyfriend has really stolen the show.

Ellie Simmonds, who has won five gold medals across three Paralympic Games, made her dancing debut on this year's Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Ellie has mentioned previously that she’s a fan of Strictly and has always loved the show. Since is was announced she would be taking part, the fan response has been overwhelming with the retired swimmer remarking, “It just gets me emotional really. I’m the first individual with dwarfism to do it in the UK.

“When I was a kid, if I’d seen someone with dwarfism doing a dancing show on a Saturday night, it would just be something so special.”

Though her excitement was clear, speaking exclusively to OK! before her first dance, Ellie confessed, “One of the things I’m nervous about is not getting votes and being in the dance-off. If I got the Glitterball it would go in my house in Cheshire. I’d put it in my office on my desk.

“It shows if I can do it – and I’ve seen the likes of Rose [Ayling-Ellis] who’s changing the world of disability and inclusivity – then people watching at home can adapt it to them, too.

“Yes, I’m nervous about what it’s going to be like. Nikita and I were chatting about it yesterday and we’re going to just see. It might look different, and my partner’s going to be tall and we’re probably not going to be able to hold the same poses, but I’m sure it’s going to work.”

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who is Ellie Simmonds' partner?

Ellie Simmons' boyfriend is called Matt Dean. Not much is known about the 27-year-old's partner apart from the fact that he is not much of a cook.

Throughout the first episode of Strictly 2022, which was broadcast on Friday the 23rd of September, Ellie was supported by Matt, who watched on proudly from the audience.

Ellie revealed that her partner was a huge part of her decision to join Strictly Come Dancing and has been a huge support throughout the process. She said, “He was like, ‘Go for it, you don’t know unless you try’. Now I’m so happy I said yes.”

Speaking on the show during its debut episode, Ellie spoke a bit more about her relationship with Matt when the show's host (opens in new tab), Claudia Winkleman, asked the swimmer about his cooking. Claudia said, “We have to mention your partner Matt because he’s never cooked before and now you’re doing Strictly, I believe he’s making you packed lunches, he’s making supper at night.”

Ellie replied, “He’s making everything, so yeah, he’s an alright cook,” but joked that she thinks “he could do a bit better."

She explained, “He needs to add the vegetables. He keeps forgetting the vegetables and is just giving me carbohydrates!" Claudia remarked, “Matt if you can hear this, then some broccoli, some peas." The camera then proceeded to show Matt sat in the audience, who gave a thumbs up in response.

A post shared by Ellie Simmonds (@elliesimmonds) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Ellie Simmonds married?

No, Ellie Simmonds is not married. While fans were introduced to her boyfriend on Strictly, it is unclear how long the pair have been dating and whether marriage is yet on the cards - it may only be early days!

Ellie appears to be a very private person regarding her love life and no pictures of her partner appear on social media.