Wogan House is having another shake up to its presenters but this time fans are asking why is Vanessa Feltz leaving BBC Radio 2?

The popular broadcaster has decided to hang up her headphones after a radio career spanning 20 years on air and it comes after Steve Wright announced he was leaving Radio 2 (opens in new tab) and Nicky Campbell announced he was leaving BBC 5 Live (opens in new tab),

Fans often ask where their favourite presenters like Zoe Ball (opens in new tab) are when they're unexpectedly absent from their shows as we look at why Vanessa is leaving BBC radio...

Why is Vanessa Feltz leaving BBC Radio 2?

Vanessa Feltz is leaving BBC Radio 2 to "catch up on a much needed decade's deficit of beauty sleep". She released an official statement announcing her departure, in which she explained, "I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and beloved friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart. However, after almost 12 blissful years, I now need to step down to catch up on a much needed decade’s deficit of beauty sleep!"

She continued, “It’s been an honour and privilege to be the Breakfast voice of BBC Radio London for 20 years and although I’m leaving the show, I’ll continue to expect hugs from my lovely listeners when I see them on the streets of London!

"I will enjoy a dollop of energy-boosting shut-eye to swing from zip-lines with my three effervescent grandchildren and frolic with my fiancé Ben (opens in new tab), who irritatingly remains 10 years younger than me!”

We have some news…After almost 12 years presenting the Radio 2 Early Breakfast show, Vanessa Feltz has decided to turn off her alarm clock and leave Radio 2 in August. ⏰We’ll miss her lots and wish her all the best in the future. 🧡 https://t.co/PNPkeRG9J9 pic.twitter.com/faOyZ0lUz1July 28, 2022 See more

Vanessa started presenting Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show back in January 2011 from 5am-6.30am. The show was brought forward to 4am in January 2021 and saw Vanessa entertain listeners with the news of the day, as well as much loved features including Famous Last Words, Jolly Good Fellows, The Feltz Philological Challenge and Early Bird Earworms.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, says: “For almost 12 years, Vanessa has made her live weekday Early Breakfast Show her very own kingdom, and I’d like to thank her wholeheartedly for the thousands of middle-of-the-night starts she’s made to entertain the Radio 2 listeners. On behalf of them, as well as everyone in Wogan House, I’d like to send Lady V our very best wishes for the future.”

Before taking over the breakfast show Vanessa presented a mid-morning phone-in show on the station for 10 years, and from 2001 presented a mid-afternoon phone-in show. And Vanessa has been a regular guest on ITV daytime (opens in new tab) show This Morning holding phone-ins.

Chris Burns, Controller Local Audio Commissioning, says: “Every weekday Vanessa has breezed straight from her Radio 2 programme into the Radio London breakfast show, barely pausing for breath. She has effortlessly entertained her “lovely listener” and sternly held the city’s and country’s decision makers to account. The brightest spark you could ever meet - no matter how early it is and what’s going on in the news - to say Vanessa’s voice will be missed is an understatement. We wish her well and thank her dearly for her incredible service.”

Who is replacing Vanessa Feltz on BBC Radio 2?

The BBC is yet to announce who will be replacing Vanessa Feltz it simply confimed, "Radio 2 and BBC Radio London will announce their new respective morning schedules at a later date." Meanwhile it revealed Vanessa will present her last Radio 2 Early Morning Breakfast Show on Friday 29 July. After taking a well-earned two-week break, she will cover for Jeremy Vine for two weeks (w/c 15 and 22 August, noon–2pm) as planned, and bid farewell to Radio 2 listeners on Friday 26 August.

How many grandchildren does Vanessa Feltz have?

Vanessa Feltz has three grandchildren - her first grandchild Neroli, then Vanessa announced in 2015 that she had welcomed her second grandchild Zeke - both of whom are her daughter Allegra Kurer's kids. And in 2018 her other daughter Saskia was preparing to give birth to her first child.

Vanessa is looking forward to spending more time with time following her departure from BBC Radio 2 and Radio London.

Vanessa previously admitted, "On the radio, I don’t want to talk about Brexit or the economy. I just want to speak about my grandbabies."

Vanessa has been pictured enjoying a family day out with her daughter and grandchildren Neroli and Zeke at a gala screening of Disney's "Encanto" at the Picturehouse last year.

