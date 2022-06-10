Why has Liam left Love Island? The first villa exit explained

They've barely been in the villa for a week yet one Love Island contestant has already quit, with shocked ITV2 viewers wondering why has Liam left Love Island (opens in new tab)?

The reality dating show, which kicked off on Monday night (6th June), has already had its fair share of drama, with a format shake-up meaning Islanders weren't able to choose who they paired up with and a re-coupling leaving Liam single after Gemma Owen was chosen by Italian stallion Davide.

And now Liam has decided to pack his bags and head home in a shock exit just days into the series.

Why has Liam left Love Island?

Liam Llewellyn has left Love Island after just 36 hours in the villa because of a reason that he will reveal to his fellow contestants in tonight's episode of Love Island. An insider told The Sun (opens in new tab), "The reasons behind it are unknown so viewers will be glued to their screens tonight to find out."

Viewers will see Liam ask the boys to help him gather everyone else around the fire pit for his announcement, telling them, “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit.”

The 22-year-old student from Newport, South Wales previously admitted he was looking forward to meeting someone and getting to know them.

But after being paired up with Gemma Owen - daughter of former footballer Michael Owen - following a public vote, he barely got chance to get to know her before fellow contestant "Italian Stallion" Davide Sanclimenti decided to couple up with the 19-year-old, leaving Liam single and in need of finding a connection with someone before the next pairing or face being sent home.

A self-confessed "emotional" person, who "wears his heart on his sleeve", Liam is sure to leave the villa upset over his decision to leave early, as fans have already shared their thoughts.

One fan tweeted, "Nooo nooooooooo nooooo Nooooooo NOT LIAM."

Another distraught fan put, "Omg I’m gutted."

And a third commented, "Well I can see where he is coming from tbh, all the girls besides Gemma are much older than him and they look more mature when next to Liam. I liked Liam but I feel the show has left him down massively here! Could of least bring in another girls around his age (20 or 21)"

A post shared by Liam Llewellyn (@liamllew_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is Liam Llewellyn's famous dad?

Liam Llewellyn's famous dad is former rugby star David Llewellyn. Fans of Love Island had been wondering who his parents were and it looks like Gemma isn't the only Islander from a famous sporting family.

David once played for Welsh rugby clubs Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath - he made four appearances for the national team and was part of the Wales squad for the 1999 World Cup, during which he scored a try.

A post shared by David Llewellyn (@dai_llewellyn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He now works as a personal trainer in Cardiff and is currently training upcoming boxing star Joe Cordina, who was crowned iBF super featherweight earlier this month.

When David heard his son was going into the villa he backed him, sharing a sweet photo of the pair of them at his graduation with his Instagram followers. The caption reads, "My boy. So proud of you son.. love you. Go nail it!!”

Love Island airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.