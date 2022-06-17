As Love Island 2022 (opens in new tab) gets underway, the contestants are already causing a bit of a stir among viewers - as fans are baffled with many asking why is Love Island's Davide wearing sunglasses at night?

The Spanish villa has a new look this year, after producers decided to move to another location ahead of filming but the new property boasts a huge pool and a greater choice of cosy seating areas for couples to get to know each other.

But despite the sun, scenery and scantily clad stars it didn't stop Liam from leaving the villa (opens in new tab) . After viewers questioned his shock departure, their attention has turned to why self-confessed "Italian Stallion", Davide Sanclimenti is wearing sunglasses all day AND NIGHT, as we look what might be behind his bizarre choice of time to wear the sun protecting eyewear...

Why is Love Island's Davide wearing sunglasses at night?

Love Island's Davide is yet to reveal why he is wearing sunglasses at night but it's thought that he's hiding his Love Triangle pain. Fans have come up with their own theories about why the Italian Stallion might be opting for the eyewear after dark.

One fan suggested, "Davide wearing his sunglasses to hide the pain #LoveIsland."

Another fan agreed and tweeted, "I just know Davide’s wearing sunglasses because he’s crying, it’s dark outside #LoveIsland."

A third also thought the same, "Davidè wearing sunglasses at night because he’s been crying all day #LoveIsland."

A fourth viewer added, "Davide wearing sunglasses at night to hide his weeping, puffy eyes, Ekin-Su is rattling him loool."

And many others have put it down to him being "stressed".

Davide wearing his sunglasses to hide the pain #LoveIsland

For anyone who's not been glued to their TV screens each night from 9pm, here's what's happened to Davidè.

The 27-year-old business owner from Rome, Italy, who lives in Manchester was paired up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu but when two new boys entered the villa earlier this week he's found himself in a love triangle. Ekin-Su went on a date with both newcomers Jay Younger and Remi Lambert but despite flirting with them both, it looks like she's got her sights set on Jay. AWKWARD!

Spy Kid Davide unlocked 🔍 #LoveIsland

Davide is rarely seen without his sunglasses during the day, which is expected when enjoying the Spanish sun, but viewers have become suspicious as to why he continues to wear them in the evening when the sun had gone down.

Even Love Island has poked fun at him doubling up his glasses - choosing to wear his sunglasses on top of his spectacles which might suggest he needs some prescription sunnies.

One effect of wearing dark sunglasses indoors or when it's dark is that when you dim your environment, you are training your eyes to adapt to darkness.

And Lucy D's blog (opens in new tab) warns against wearing sunglasses at night because "wearing glasses at night can actually make that photosensitivity worse."

She explains, "After all, our vision is already impaired at night. So adding dark lenses to an already dark space is simply not a good idea. Even if you are indoors and the lights are on, the quality of light is different from that of the day and does not require the help of shades."

One exception to the rule is "If you’re in a club and the strobe lights are flashing, you might want to slip on a pair of shades. Flashing lights in a dark space can hurt your eyes, and glasses can be useful in this case."

Could he be keeping a secret eye on Ekin-Su in the villa while hiding his real emotions?

Davide was spotted wearing his sunglasses in Thursday night's episode (16th June) as he tried to work out what was happening between Ekin-Su and Jay - as he looked on from the balcony as they shared a piece of spaghetti during their romantic date.

Ekin-Su later tried to escape the eyes of her fellow islanders as she secretly met up with Jay, crawling along the floor to hide as she made her way to him for a sneaky kiss.

Fan will have to stay tuned to see if Davide takes his sunnies off...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.