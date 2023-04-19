X Factor star Cher Lloyd is pregnant with her and husband Craig Monk's second child as she reveals sweet bump snap

X Factor star Cher Lloyd is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and husband Craig Monk's second child as she shares sweet bump snap.

The singer, who shot to fame on The X Factor (opens in new tab)UK back in 2010 under the mentor of Cheryl Cole, is already mom to Delilah-Ray, four, and has revealed to her 2.4m instagram followers that she's set to become a mom again.

Her news comes after fellow X Factor star Alexandra Burke announced she is pregnant with her first child (opens in new tab).

She captioned a baby scan reveal clip with the words, "Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you" followed by a white heart emoji. The clip shows her daughter's hands open to reveal a baby scan (opens in new tab) snap laid on top of some cute knitted baby clothes and hat. Playing in the background is A Thousand Years lullaby by Christina Perri.

And Cher later shared a mirror selfie with her first-born planting a kiss on her growing baby bump (opens in new tab) and she sweetly captioned it, "Thank you for all the lovely messages, we’re over the moon."

Fans are delighted with the baby news. One fan shared, "Congratulations Cher I wish you all the best you deserve. Be proud of your accomplishments like we did. Love to you and your family."

Another fan put, "Congrats Cher Lloyd so happy for you all. OMG I am over the moon for you all, we can tell the baby is so loved already!!!"

And a third fan added, "Screaming, crying, throwing up, so happy for you mama, been following u since forever."

Her happy news comes after she took to social media in 2020 to share a secret family heartbreak (opens in new tab) with fans.

Cher and her hairdresser husband welcomed their first child back in May 2018, after tying the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in November 2013 and they prepare to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year.

She previously revealed some big changes that had taken place to her family, marking the end of 2022 with the message, "'Thank you 2022! This year was full of big changes.

"From moving house to Delilah starting school - So happy to be making memories and spending time with those I love .

"Wishing you all the very best for 2023! Sending my love."

(Image credit: Getty)

Cher first impressed judges with her singing aged 16 when she auditioned on the X Factor with Soulja Boy's Turn My Swag On, and went on to be mentored by Cheryl Cole.

After reaching fourth place in season seven of the show she went on to release her first single, Swagger Jagger, along with a debut album Sticks and Stones.

She separated from Syco Records before finding love and moving to the USA to start a new life before returning to the Uk ahead of the birth of their first daughter.

