X-Factor’s Ray Quinn welcomes baby girl with fiancée Emily Ashleigh and reveals sweet name

Former X-Factor contestant (opens in new tab), Ray Quinn has welcomed a baby girl with fiancee Emily Ashleigh (opens in new tab) and revealed her sweet name in a new Instagram post.

Ray, who also shares a nine-year-old son Harry with ex-wife Emma Stephens, shared the lovely news in a joint post with Emily. The black and white picture features the couple’s hands both holding two polaroids - one of them cradling their newborn baby and the other, a solo shot of the little one, wrapped in a blanket.

The proud father used the caption to reveal their daughter's name, writing, “Summer Reign Quinn ☀️👑,” before adding, “Indulging in every special moment with Our beautiful, precious little baby GIRL! 💘.”

A post shared by Emily Ashleigh 🦋 (@_emilyashleigh)

Fans were quick to flood the comments with well-wishes, one wrote, “Congratulations 💕 beautiful name too.”

While another commented, “Welcome to the world Summer big congratulations.”

Ray, who famously came in second place on X-Factor behind Leona Lewis in 2006 and went on to win both series nine of Dancing on Ice and the All-Star series, announced that Emily was expecting a baby (opens in new tab) in March.

The pair, who got engaged in 2020, teased the news in a very special way, sharing a dramatic video on their Instagram feeds.

The clip showed Emily wearing a long, white satin dress, meeting Ray on a stage in slow-motion, before the pair then danced together and then embraced, with Ray holding Emily’s stomach. They then showed the sonogram before the words ‘coming soon’ appeared.

A post shared by Ray Quinn (@rayquinn_uk)

Since breaking the news, the pair have shared updates on designing the nursery and expressed their excitement over meeting their daughter. Ahead of the birth announcement, Ray said, “The countdown is on now 🙏🏼 Going to miss this perfect bump!! but daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Congrats Ray and Emily!