Will Boris Johnson resign and what would happen after his exit? Your burning questions answered

Another rocky week in Westminster has led many to question if Boris Johnson will resign soon.

First came the Sue Gray report (opens in new tab) in May 2022, closely followed by two By-election defeats for the Tories in June. July brought another round of scandal in the form of Chris Pincher - the then Conservative chief whip who resigned after accusations of sexual misconduct. In the days following, a number of government ministers resigned (opens in new tab) - including prominent figures Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

There's no doubt that the series of events have sparked questions over the future of current Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Government drama aside, several opinion polls have reported a decline in positive public opinion for the PM, with many even asking if the Queen can sack the Prime Minister (opens in new tab). We look into the likelihood of a possible resignation from the Tory leader, plus what would happen next.

Will Boris Johnson resign?

As it currently stands, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shared no plans to hand in his resignation. Renewed speculation over a possible resignation has mounted following a flurry of Cabinet Minister resignations, plus recent sexual allegations surrounding now ex-chief whip Chris Pincher.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both announced their resignations within minutes of each other on July 5, 2022. Within their resignation letters, the two criticised Boris Johnson and the current administration.

In his resignation letter (opens in new tab), ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak suggested issues behind the scenes with Johnson, who said "on occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly.” He also called into question the credibility of Johnson's current government:

“The public rightly expect Government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” he said.

Mr Javid - who has been health secretary since June 2021 - said that the British public "expect integrity from their government". Of Johnson, he criticised "the tone" he sets as leader and the effect this has on the wider government and country. He added that he could "no longer in good conscience continue serving in this government".

The fall-out follows further drama within Westminster over the last few months. In early July, chief Conservative whip Chris Pincher resigned (opens in new tab) his position after allegations emerged of him groping two men at a Piccadilly private members' club.

Following his exit, a No 10 source revealed to the Guardian (opens in new tab) that Boris Johnson was "probably" aware of other alleged sexual misconduct complaints against Mr Pincher - prior to his promotion as Chief whip in February 2022. Ex-government aide Dominic Cummings has additionally claimed that Johnson referred to Mr Pincher as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature”.

The government response? The same source argued that the PM was unable to look into the “unsubstantiated rumour” around Pincher before announcing his new role.

A month earlier, Mr Johnson was also subject to a Vote of No Confidence. Taking place on June 6, 2022, this involved Tory MPs voting for or against Boris continuing as Conservative leader. He won the confidence vote (opens in new tab) - 211 to 148 - calling it an “extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive”. But whilst a victory, the vote showed that 40% of his own MPs failed to back him.

June's Vote of No Confidence arose after the Sue Gray report was published on May 25, 2022. The report investigated a series of 'illegal' parties and gatherings attended by government officials - including Boris Johnson - when the country was in an imposed lockdown (opens in new tab). One such incident included two parties held on April 16 2021 - which No 10 apologised to the Queen (opens in new tab) for, as it was the day before Prince Philip's funeral (opens in new tab).

The series of scandals has certainly had an effect on public opinion of Mr Johnson and the wider Conservative Party. A YouGov poll (opens in new tab) asking 'How well is Boris Johnson doing as Prime Minister?' shows that 71% voted 'badly' compared to 23% 'well'.

The Labour Party were also favoured over the Conservatives in another public opinion poll by PA (opens in new tab) in early June. Support for Labour was recorded as 40% compared to the Tories' 32%. The Conservatives have also suffered recent losses at two by-elections (opens in new tab) in June 2022. Labour won the seat in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. Whilst the Liberal Democrats took Tiveton and Honiton by a 6,000 majority. Based in the South West, it was previously considered a deep Conservative constituency area.

What will happen if Boris Johnson resigns?

Following a Prime Minister resignation, the Institute for Government (opens in new tab) explains that Tory MPs and members will then hold a leadership contest to choose a new leader of the Conservative Party. By default, this also means they’ll be choosing a new prime minister.

There are two stages to this leadership contest. It takes a while and the rules vary at each one but generally:

As the Conservative Party won the most recent election, they are still in power - even though Boris Johnson has resigned. The new leader goes to Buckingham Palace shortly after being elected. There, they ask the Queen to appoint them as the new prime minister.

Can the Queen say no? In theory she could - just as she could sack Boris Johnson as prime minister herself - but she probably wouldn’t. While the Queen can exercise the royal prerogative against the advice of the party in power, she would only do it in emergencies or other special circumstances.

Will there be a general election in 2022?

It's very unlikely that there would be a general election following the resignation of Boris Johnson. The next one is set for Thursday May 2 2024 under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act. Under the Act, which sets the date for each general election, there must be a five-year period between elections. They must also occur on the first Thursday in May.

By law, an election happens outside this when half of MPs offer a no confidence vote in government. However, Boris Johnson won the Vote of No Confidence in June - so an election in 2022 is again unlikely.

The Prime Minister does have the power to call a "snap election" - though this would be highly unlikely considering his own party is in power. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has requested one in the wake of Tory resignations. "After all the sleaze, all the failure, it's clear that this Tory government is now collapsing," he said in July 2022.

Who could replace Boris as Conservative Party leader if he resigns?

Ex-Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt (Coral odds - 6/10)

(Coral odds - 6/10) Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Coral odds - 5/10)

(Coral odds - 5/10) Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Coral odds - 4/10)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Coral odds - 4/10)

Jeremy Hunt, chairman of the Commons Health Committee (Coral odds - 3/10)

Ex-Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Coral odds - 3/10)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Coral odds - 3/10)

Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling (Coral odds - 2/10)

Bookmakers Coral (opens in new tab) named the above as likely to contend if a leadership contest took place.

Former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt is the favourite as of July 2022, with odds of 6/10. She seems popular with party members as a Conservative Home poll (opens in new tab) showed her as second choice after current defence secretary, Ben Wallace. It's understood that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is popular on account of his work following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (opens in new tab) and evacuation of Afghanistan.

(L-R) Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Ben Wallace and Liz Truss. (Image credit: Future/Getty)

Recently resigned Rishi Sunak is another suggestion following his departure as Chancellor. Whilst Coral have named Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as another potential candidate - though her allegiance currently remains with Johnson.

Similar to when Theresa May resigned, there were a couple of wild-card inclusions on the list. This included London Mayor candidate Rory Stewart in the Tory Leadership contest of 2019. The lesson here is don't be surprised by other less prominent Tory figures from throwing their name into the hat if a leadership battle were to take place.

