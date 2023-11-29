The must-have air fryer cleaning product Mrs. Hinch fans are raving about - and it's less than £2

Looking for a quick and efficient way to clean your air fryer? Here’s the must-have air fryer cleaning product everyone is raving about.

Air fryers continue to be one of the most popular kitchen appliances when it comes to modern-day cooking and we know exactly why. They’re quick, good for healthy low-oil cooking, efficient, and take hardly any effort to clean - especially when you know exactly how to clean an air fryer .

According to Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote, ideally, you should clean your air fryer each time you use it, but you could give it a deep clean every 4-5 uses instead - and this is where Mrs. Hinch fan's recommendation comes in.

After making various air fryer recipes over and over again in your air fryer, it can result in a build-up of grease, burnt-on food, and food stains that are hard to remove - even when you do roll up your sleeves and scrub. One Mrs. Hinch enthusiast, took to the Mrs. Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page to ask ‘what does everyone use to clean their air fryer’.

She posted: “Hi, what does everyone use to clean their air fryer, please? I haven’t stayed on top of cleaning mine and there is a lot of dried-up grease in the basket." To which she had an abundance of responses and comments, with the majority recommending soda crystals.

One user said: “I soak the basket in hot water with soda crystals as soon as cooking is ready. Leave it while we eat, then wash as normal as I wash other dishes.”

Another added: “I use soda crystals. I fill the basket with hot water and add 250g of it, leave for 10 minutes and it all comes clean after using a sponge.”

Mrs Hinch fan, Wendy Hodges commented: “I clean mine after every use I just put hot water in with soda crystals and leave for 10 minutes. Pour it out, then put more water and soda crystals in and wipe it down with a sponge. After pour water out and dry.”

Another Facebook user, Callum Haynes added: “After every one to two uses, put a modest amount of soda crystals into it and fill halfway with boiling water (I just use the kettle). Let it soak for about 10 minutes, then empty and use a soapy sponge and hot water from the tap to clean. Simple, I know, but works for me every time.”

What are soda crystals? Soda crystals are sodium carbonate decahydrate, which is chemically similar to baking soda. However, soda crystals are better, for example, at removing grease and stains as they are more alkaline than baking soda. Soda crystals can be used to clean a variety of things, and have been the star cleaning product in some of Mrs. Hinch's top cleaning tips . You can use soda crystals to clean:

Washing machine

Remove stains from clothes

Unblock drains

Clean patios and paths

Remove grease and burnt food from pots and pans

Where can I buy soda crystals? You can buy soda crystals from various supermarkets including Tesco , Ocado , and Morrisons , however, for those of you looking to bulk buy, we’d recommend a delivery from Amazon .

Dri-Pak Soda Carbonate Crystals 6x 1kg packs - View at Amazon Bulk buy soda crystals with this latest deal from Amazon working out around £1.75 per bag of soda crystals. Perfect for cleaning not just air fryers but other household appliances too like washing machines, removing stains from clothes and grease from pots and pans.

