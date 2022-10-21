How to clean an air fryer - top tips

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Air fryers are soaring in popularity right now - but how do you clean them?

Whether it's a recent purchase or you've been ahead of the curve, we know that if you've got an air fryer you're probably using it all the time. Quick, easy, and great for giving leftovers a refresh, they're cost-effective too, leading many to ask how much does it cost to run an air fryer (opens in new tab)?

Fortunately, they're a lot easier than ovens and deep fryers to clean, so we've done the research to find out how you can get your air fryer sparkling again. Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote (opens in new tab), says, "2022 has seen a drastic increase in air fryer usage due to the sudden skyrocketing of energy bills (opens in new tab). With such constant use, it’s important to know good maintenance skills to prolong the longevity of your appliance. Keeping your air fryer clean and looked after is a sure-fire way to avoid going back to the oven."

How to clean an air fryer

After use, unplug your air fryer and let it cool fully to prevent injury Fill a sink or bucket with hot soapy water Pull out any removable parts such as the basket, tray or pan and wash them in the sink or bucket Set these parts aside to dry overnight With a damp, soapy cloth, sponge or paper towel, wipe down the interior and exterior of your air fryer - don't forget the heating element too Once the removable parts are fully dry, insert them back into place

Sarah adds: "If your air fryer has accumulated a lot of grease and build-up over time, you may need to go in with a deep clean. To lift any stubborn grease, submerge the removable parts in hot soapy water for 30 minutes. This will allow you to remove debris and oil with ease."

Tips for cleaning an air fryer

"If you’re struggling to get to some hard to reach areas, try using an old toothbrush to lightly scrub." Invest in liners - "It’s also possible to get your hands on some air fryer liners, which can drastically cut down cleaning time! Before using an air fryer liner, ensure you consult the manual to check compatibility."

How often should you clean an air fryer?

Ideally, you should clean you air fryer each time you use it, but you could give it a deep clean every 4-5 uses instead.

Sarah Dempsey says, "The quickest and easiest method for cleaning an air fryer is to do a light clean after each, or every few uses. This will save time in future, as you won’t have to put in as much energy to remove grease and grime."

She adds, "Keeping your air fryer clean is vital to prevent odours, malfunctions and even fires. It will also keep you and your family healthy, as cooking in a dirty appliance is never beneficial for your body. I recommend deep cleaning your air fryer every 4-5 uses. However, lightly cleaning after each use will drastically cut down overall cleaning time."

